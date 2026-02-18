Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC Announces 72nd Combined Competitive Examination 2026 Date; Check Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Feb 2026
14:52 PM

File Image

Summary
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the schedule for the 72nd Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2026. As per the official exam calendar, the preliminary examination will be conducted on July 26, 2026.

The detailed notification outlining eligibility criteria, vacancy details, syllabus, and application schedule is expected to be released in May 2026 on the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC CCE Key Administrative Posts 2026

  • Deputy Collector
  • Deputy Superintendent
  • District Social Officer
  • Other allied civil services posts

The Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) is conducted annually to recruit candidates for various prestigious administrative positions in the Bihar government. These include:

The BPSC CCE selection process is carried out in three phases:

  1. Preliminary Examination – Screening test
  2. Main Examination – Written descriptive examination
  3. Interview – Personality test

Candidates must qualify at each stage to progress to the next round of the selection process.

Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the detailed notification and application process.

Last updated on 18 Feb 2026
14:54 PM
Bihar Public Service Commission BPSC Exam dates
