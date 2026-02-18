National Institute of Design

NID Announces DAT MDes Mains 2026 Schedule; Studio Test on March 8

Our Web Correspondent
The National Institute of Design (NID) has announced the schedule for the NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Mains 2026 for candidates who qualified in the Master of Design (MDes) prelims.

As per the official notification, the NID DAT MDes 2026 studio test will be conducted on March 8, while the interview round is scheduled from March 21 to April 1.

Students will be able to download the NID DAT MDes 2026 admit card from the official website starting February 24 at 4 PM onwards.

Candidates must mandatorily appear for both the studio test and the interview to be considered eligible for admission to the MDes programme.

According to the official notice, candidates whose university examination dates clash with the scheduled interview dates must inform the institute via email at admissions@nid.edu on or before February 23.

Applicants must attach the following documents:

  • A copy of the university exam timetable, duly attested by the principal
  • A letter from the principal confirming that the exam dates clash with the NID interview schedule

NID has clarified that interview dates can only be rescheduled within the available dates of the interview window.

The NID MDes prelims examination was conducted from December 21, and the results were declared on February 12.

