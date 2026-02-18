HPRCA Releases HP JBT Admit Card 2026; CBT Exam from February 25

Summary Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website — hprca.hp.gov.in The HP JBT Teacher CBT Recruitment Exam 2026 will be conducted on February 25, 26, and 27, 2026 at various centres across Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has released the hall tickets for the HP Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) Recruitment Examination 2026. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website — hprca.hp.gov.in.

Applicants will need their registration number and password or date of birth to access the hall ticket. The commission has stated that the admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre.

The HP JBT Teacher CBT Recruitment Exam 2026 will be conducted on February 25, 26, and 27, 2026 at various centres across Himachal Pradesh.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 600 Junior Basic Teacher posts. Candidates selected for the JBT position will be appointed as trainees and will receive a fixed monthly stipend of ₹17,820 during the training period.

HP JBT Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website — hprca.hp.gov.in Click on the Admit Card tab on the homepage Select the link titled “Download Admit Card for the Post of Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) 2026” Enter your application ID and password/date of birth Submit the details Download and print the hall ticket for future reference

Candidates are advised to verify details such as name, exam date, venue, and reporting time mentioned on the admit card and carry a valid photo ID proof along with the hall ticket to the examination centre.