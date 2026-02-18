India Post
India Post Opens GDS 2026 Application Correction Window; 28,636 Vacancies Announced
Posted on 18 Feb 2026
15:51 PM
File Image
The India Post has activated the application correction window for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026. Candidates who have already submitted their application forms can edit or modify their details from February 18 to February 19, 2026, through the official website.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 28,636 vacancies under the January 2026 cycle across various states.
India Post GDS 2026: Key Vacancies
The state-wise recruitment includes the following positions:
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Important Dates
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Steps to Download
Candidates are advised to carefully review all details before final submission, as no further correction opportunity is expected after the window closes.