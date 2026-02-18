India Post

India Post Opens GDS 2026 Application Correction Window; 28,636 Vacancies Announced

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Feb 2026
15:51 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have already submitted their application forms can edit or modify their details from February 18 to February 19, 2026, through the official website
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 28,636 vacancies under the January 2026 cycle across various states

The India Post has activated the application correction window for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026. Candidates who have already submitted their application forms can edit or modify their details from February 18 to February 19, 2026, through the official website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 28,636 vacancies under the January 2026 cycle across various states.

India Post GDS 2026: Key Vacancies

ADVERTISEMENT

The state-wise recruitment includes the following positions:

  • Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)
  • Branch Postmaster (BPM)
  • Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

  • Notification release: January 31, 2026
  • Registration begins: January 31, 2026
  • Last date for registration: February 14, 2026
  • Application submission begins: February 2, 2026
  • Last date to apply: February 16, 2026
  • Application correction window: February 18–19, 2026
  • Result date: To be announced

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website of India Post
  2. Click on the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 link
  3. Log in using your registration credentials
  4. Edit the required details in the application form
  5. Submit and download the corrected form for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully review all details before final submission, as no further correction opportunity is expected after the window closes.

Last updated on 18 Feb 2026
15:52 PM
India Post application open
Similar stories
Himachal Pradesh

HPRCA Releases HP JBT Admit Card 2026; CBT Exam from February 25

National Institute of Design

NID Announces DAT MDes Mains 2026 Schedule; Studio Test on March 8

Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC Announces 72nd Combined Competitive Examination 2026 Date; Check Schedule Here

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

APSC Releases JE Admit Cards; Screening Test on February 22, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IIM Calcutta

IIM Calcutta, Gnothi Seauton Unveil Storytelling Course Focusing on Leadership and Pi. . .

Himachal Pradesh

HPRCA Releases HP JBT Admit Card 2026; CBT Exam from February 25

National Institute of Design

NID Announces DAT MDes Mains 2026 Schedule; Studio Test on March 8

Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC Announces 72nd Combined Competitive Examination 2026 Date; Check Schedule Here

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

APSC Releases JE Admit Cards; Screening Test on February 22, 2026

NEET counselling

GMCH Chandigarh Opens Stray Vacancy Round for MD, MS Admissions 2025; Key Dates Annou. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality