India Post Opens GDS 2026 Application Correction Window; 28,636 Vacancies Announced

The India Post has activated the application correction window for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026. Candidates who have already submitted their application forms can edit or modify their details from February 18 to February 19, 2026, through the official website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 28,636 vacancies under the January 2026 cycle across various states.

India Post GDS 2026: Key Vacancies

The state-wise recruitment includes the following positions:

Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

Branch Postmaster (BPM)

Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Notification release: January 31, 2026

Registration begins: January 31, 2026

Last date for registration: February 14, 2026

Application submission begins: February 2, 2026

Last date to apply: February 16, 2026

Application correction window: February 18–19, 2026

Result date: To be announced

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of India Post Click on the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 link Log in using your registration credentials Edit the required details in the application form Submit and download the corrected form for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully review all details before final submission, as no further correction opportunity is expected after the window closes.