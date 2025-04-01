NIT Trichy

NIT Trichy’s Pragyan 2025 Concludes with Innovation, Intellect and Unmatched Entertainment

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 01 Apr 2025
14:31 PM

NIT Tiruchirappalli

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Pragyan 2025, the internationally acclaimed techno-managerial fest of NIT Tiruchirappalli, wrapped up its 21st edition from February 20 to February 23.
Under the theme “Panoptica: Break the Code”, the fest brought together futuristic tech, creative competitions, and thought-provoking discussions.

Pragyan 2025, the internationally acclaimed techno-managerial fest of NIT Tiruchirappalli, wrapped up its 21st edition from February 20 to February 23, leaving participants and attendees with memories of innovation, inspiration, and excitement. Under the theme “Panoptica: Break the Code”, the fest brought together futuristic tech, creative competitions, and thought-provoking discussions.

NIT Tiruchirappalli

A Grand Kickoff and Spectacular Performances

The event was inaugurated by Dr Anbuthambi, followed by a jaw-dropping performance by the Ultimate Striderz, setting a high-energy tone for the days ahead. Day 1 saw the inauguration of the ESI (Exhibition, Sangam, and Ingenium), followed by insightful guest lectures from Dr Velumani and Mr Anil Swarup. Workshops by Samsung R&D, Upstox, and HCL Technologies provided hands-on learning opportunities. The day concluded with a stunning Sand and Light Art performance by Vivek Patil and an exhilarating Tron Dance show.

ADVERTISEMENT

NIT Tiruchirappalli

Day 2 maintained the momentum with adrenaline-pumping events like Old Town Road and Submerge, while intellectually stimulating challenges like Clique and Clues and Echoes of Eternity tested participants' problem-solving abilities. Attendees also explored workshops by MongoDB, Autodesk, and Siemens. A guest lecture by UPSC interviewer Dr Vijendar Singh Chauhan inspired many, followed by an evening of magical hand-shadow art by Rekha Vyas, a mind-blowing act by illusionist Poshak Dua, and a humorous ventriloquist show by Satyajit Padhye.

NIT Tiruchirappalli

The final day brought workshops from Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, and Yoi Robotics. Events like Water Rocketry and Robowars drew huge crowds, while the signature debate event, Crossfire, ignited passionate discussions. VFX legend Srinivas Mohan delivered an insightful talk on the world of cinema. The Valediction Ceremony marked the end of the formal proceedings, but the celebrations continued with back-to-back pro shows. Mysore Express delivered an electrifying set, and playback singer Antara Mitra’s soulful performance left the audience spellbound.

Pragyan 2025 proved to be a perfect blend of intellect, creativity, and entertainment. With a dazzling lineup of events and unforgettable performances, it has set a benchmark for future editions, leaving participants eagerly awaiting the next chapter.

Last updated on 01 Apr 2025
14:32 PM
NIT Trichy National Institute of Technology (NIT)
Similar stories
St Xavier's College

XMC 2025: St Xavier’s College Gears Up for a Thrilling Management Extravaganza!

Techno International New Town

Techno International New Town Announces Incubes 2025 – A Game-Changer for Startups

Supreme Knowledge Foundation

SKF Collaborates with ICT Academy and Capgemini and to Equip Students with In-Demand . . .

Corporenza 2025

Corporenza 2025 Wraps Up with Business Brilliance, Creativity, and Electrifying Beats. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Maharashtra government

MAH CET LLB 2025 Application Correction Window Opens Today at cetcell.mahacet.org- De. . .

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 Announced! Get Direct Link to Download Inside

St Xavier's College

XMC 2025: St Xavier’s College Gears Up for a Thrilling Management Extravaganza!

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection

IBPS PO Combined Result 2025 For Mains OUT at ibps.in- Read Major Details Here

JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 - Foreign Nationals and OCI/PIO (F) Registration Schedule & Details. . .

Supreme Knowledge Foundation

SKF Collaborates with ICT Academy and Capgemini and to Equip Students with In-Demand . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality