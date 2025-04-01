NIT Trichy’s Pragyan 2025 Concludes with Innovation, Intellect and Unmatched Entertainment

Summary Pragyan 2025, the internationally acclaimed techno-managerial fest of NIT Tiruchirappalli, wrapped up its 21st edition from February 20 to February 23. Under the theme “Panoptica: Break the Code”, the fest brought together futuristic tech, creative competitions, and thought-provoking discussions.

Pragyan 2025, the internationally acclaimed techno-managerial fest of NIT Tiruchirappalli, wrapped up its 21st edition from February 20 to February 23, leaving participants and attendees with memories of innovation, inspiration, and excitement. Under the theme “Panoptica: Break the Code”, the fest brought together futuristic tech, creative competitions, and thought-provoking discussions.

A Grand Kickoff and Spectacular Performances

The event was inaugurated by Dr Anbuthambi, followed by a jaw-dropping performance by the Ultimate Striderz, setting a high-energy tone for the days ahead. Day 1 saw the inauguration of the ESI (Exhibition, Sangam, and Ingenium), followed by insightful guest lectures from Dr Velumani and Mr Anil Swarup. Workshops by Samsung R&D, Upstox, and HCL Technologies provided hands-on learning opportunities. The day concluded with a stunning Sand and Light Art performance by Vivek Patil and an exhilarating Tron Dance show.

Day 2 maintained the momentum with adrenaline-pumping events like Old Town Road and Submerge, while intellectually stimulating challenges like Clique and Clues and Echoes of Eternity tested participants' problem-solving abilities. Attendees also explored workshops by MongoDB, Autodesk, and Siemens. A guest lecture by UPSC interviewer Dr Vijendar Singh Chauhan inspired many, followed by an evening of magical hand-shadow art by Rekha Vyas, a mind-blowing act by illusionist Poshak Dua, and a humorous ventriloquist show by Satyajit Padhye.

The final day brought workshops from Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, and Yoi Robotics. Events like Water Rocketry and Robowars drew huge crowds, while the signature debate event, Crossfire, ignited passionate discussions. VFX legend Srinivas Mohan delivered an insightful talk on the world of cinema. The Valediction Ceremony marked the end of the formal proceedings, but the celebrations continued with back-to-back pro shows. Mysore Express delivered an electrifying set, and playback singer Antara Mitra’s soulful performance left the audience spellbound.

Pragyan 2025 proved to be a perfect blend of intellect, creativity, and entertainment. With a dazzling lineup of events and unforgettable performances, it has set a benchmark for future editions, leaving participants eagerly awaiting the next chapter.