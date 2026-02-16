MAH CET 2026

MAH CET 2026 Registration Extended for LLB, BEd-MEd, BPEd Courses - Revised Dates Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Feb 2026
12:25 PM

File Image

Summary
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has extended the registration deadline for MAH CET 2026 for candidates seeking admission to LLB, BEd-MEd integrated, and BPEd programmes. Eligible applicants can now complete their online registration process through the official portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The extension offers additional time for aspirants who are yet to submit their application forms for the upcoming entrance examinations conducted by the Maharashtra State CET Cell. The entrance tests are scheduled to take place from April to May 2026 across designated examination centres.

As per the revised schedule, the MAH BEd-MEd integrated course entrance examination will be conducted on April 9, 2026. The three-year LLB entrance test is set to be held over two days, April 1 and April 2, while the MAH CET BPEd examination will take place on April 4. The five-year integrated LLB entrance will be conducted on May 8, 2026.

Extended Application Period

  • 3-year LLB, BEd-MEd integrated, BPEd new deadline: February 28, 2026
  • 5-year LLB new deadline: March 15, 2026

Candidates can complete their MAH CET 2026 application online by visiting the official website and selecting the relevant registration link for LLB, BEd-MEd, or BPEd courses. After accessing the application portal, applicants must fill in the form with valid personal and academic details.

They are required to upload the necessary documents and a recent photograph in the specified format and size guidelines mentioned in the notification. Once the form is filled out and documents uploaded, candidates must proceed to pay the applicable application fee online. After successful payment, applicants should submit the form and download a copy of the completed application for future reference.

The State CET Cell has advised candidates to regularly check the official website for updates, detailed exam schedules, and important instructions related to MAH CET 2026.

