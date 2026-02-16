JEE Main 2026

JEE Mains Result 2026 Release Update - Check Download Steps and Cutoff Details for Session 1

Posted on 16 Feb 2026
09:21 AM

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result will be declared by today, i.e., February 16, 2026. The announcement marks a slight revision from the earlier anticipated release date of February 12, following the completion of evaluation procedures and the final answer key review.

Candidates who appeared for the January session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 will be able to access their results and download their scorecards from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in - once the link is activated.

The NTA will publish the Session 1 scorecards online, and candidates must log in using their credentials to view their results. To download the scorecard, students should visit the official portal, click on the “JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Scorecard” link, and enter their Application Number along with their Date of Birth or password. After logging in, candidates can view and download the scorecard for future reference.

The JEE Main 2026 scorecard will include key details such as subject-wise percentile scores, overall percentile, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, and qualification status for JEE Advanced, wherever applicable. Students are advised to verify all information mentioned on the scorecard carefully after downloading it.

Along with the release of individual scorecards, the NTA is expected to publish the list of top-performing candidates in Session 1. In previous years, several aspirants achieved a perfect 100 percentile, reflecting the intense level of competition among engineering aspirants nationwide.

Cut-Off and Admission Process

The official cut-off for JEE Main 2026 across different categories will be finalised after the completion of both examination sessions. Candidates who meet the qualifying criteria will become eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process for admission to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other centrally funded technical institutions.

Eligibility for JEE Advanced 2026 will also depend on the candidate’s rank and overall performance in JEE Main. Only those who secure the required cut-off percentile will be allowed to register for the advanced stage of the engineering entrance process.

With lakhs of students awaiting their results, candidates are encouraged to keep their login credentials ready and regularly monitor the official website for updates.

Last updated on 16 Feb 2026
09:22 AM
JEE Main 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Result
