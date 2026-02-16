NABARD DA Prelims Admit Card 2026 Released, Mains Scheduled for April 12

Summary Candidates appearing for the Development Assistant and Development Assistant (Hindi) Phase I examination can download their hall tickets from the official website — nabard.org The admit card will remain available for download till February 21, 2026

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the NABARD Development Assistant (DA) Admit Card 2026. Candidates appearing for the Development Assistant and Development Assistant (Hindi) Phase I examination can download their hall tickets from the official website — nabard.org.

The admit card will remain available for download till February 21, 2026. The Phase I (Preliminary) examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 21, 2026, while the Phase II (Main) examination will take place on April 12, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 162 vacancies in the organisation.

NABARD DA Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their call letters:

Visit the official website of NABARD at nabard.org. Click on the ‘Career’ link available on the homepage. On the new page, click on the call letter/admit card link. Enter the required login credentials and submit. The admit card will appear on the screen. Download and verify the details mentioned on it. Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card and carry a printed copy to the examination centre along with valid identification proof on the day of the exam.