TNTET

TN TET 2026 Exam Dates Announced - Check Paper I/II Schedule, Eligibility and Exam Pattern

Posted on 16 Feb 2026
11:58 AM

Summary
The Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (TRB) has announced the schedule for the TN Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2026.
The registration process will commence on February 18, 2026.

The Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (TRB) has announced the schedule for the TN Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2026 for working teachers across the state. The registration process will commence on February 18, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website, trb.tn.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the application window for TN TET 2026 will remain open until April 10, 2026. Candidates will also be provided an opportunity to make corrections to their submitted forms during the correction window scheduled from April 11 to April 13, 2026.

The TRB has confirmed that TNTET 2026 Paper 1 will be conducted on July 4, 2026, followed by Paper 2 on July 5, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria for Working Teachers

The eligibility for TNTET 2026 has been specifically defined for working teachers. Only those educators who were appointed on or before September 1, 2025, as Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), BT Assistants, or in equivalent cadre positions are eligible to apply. This includes teachers working on time scale, consolidated pay, or part-time pay in Government, Government-aided, and recognised private schools in Tamil Nadu.

Candidates must carefully verify their eligibility status before submitting the application to avoid rejection at a later stage.

TN TET 2026 Application Fee Details

To complete the TN TET 2026 registration process, candidates from the general category are required to pay an application fee of ₹600. Applicants belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Special Central Assistance (SCA), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and differently abled categories need to pay a reduced fee of ₹300.

The fee must be paid online through the official portal at the time of application submission.

TN TET 2026 Exam Pattern

As per the prescribed exam pattern, the examination will be conducted using an Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) system. The duration of the test will be three hours, and the question paper will contain 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Minimum Qualifying Marks

Candidates must secure the prescribed minimum marks to qualify for the TNTET 2026 examination. For the general category, a minimum of 60 per cent or 90 marks is required. Candidates belonging to BC, BCM, MBC/DNC, and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) categories must score at least 50 per cent or 75 marks. For SC, SCA, and ST candidates, the minimum qualifying marks are 40 per cent or 60 marks.

The TRB has advised candidates to regularly check the official website for updates regarding admit cards, detailed instructions, and other announcements related to TN TET 2026.

Read the official notification here.

Last updated on 16 Feb 2026
11:59 AM
TNTET TN Teacher Recruitment Tamil Nadu teacher eligibility test (TET) exam schedule
