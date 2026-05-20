IAF Opens AFCAT 2026 Registration at afcat.edcil.co.in; Check Last Date to Apply Here

Summary Candidates interested in the AFCAT can apply through the official website, Indian Air Force AFCAT portal at afcat.edcil.co.in Training for selected candidates is scheduled to commence in the first week of July 2027

The Indian Air Force has begun the registration process for AFCAT 2026 from May 20, 2026, inviting applications for entry into the Flying and Ground Duty branches. Candidates interested in the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) can apply through the official website, Indian Air Force AFCAT portal at afcat.edcil.co.in.

The registration window will remain open until June 19, 2026. The examination is conducted to select candidates for various officer-level positions in the Indian Air Force.

Age Limit

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For the Flying Branch through AFCAT and NCC Special Entry, candidates must be between 20 to 24 years as on July 1, 2027, meaning applicants should be born between July 2, 2003 and July 1, 2007 (both dates inclusive).

For Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) branches, including Technical entries through AFCAT and GATE-based recruitment for technical roles, the age limit is 20 to 26 years as on July 1, 2027. Eligible candidates must be born between July 2, 2001 and July 1, 2007.

The application fee for AFCAT entry is ₹550 plus GST (non-refundable). However, candidates applying through NCC Special Entry and GATE Score Entry are exempted from paying the fee.

Training Details

Training for selected candidates is scheduled to commence in the first week of July 2027. The duration of training varies by branch:

Flying and Ground Duty (Technical) branches: approximately 62 weeks

Ground Duty (Non-Technical) branches: approximately 50 weeks

The training will be conducted at designated Air Force Training Establishments across India.

Candidates have been advised to complete the application process within the stipulated deadline and carefully check eligibility criteria before applying.