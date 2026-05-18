IIEST Shibpur to Begin CSAB–JoSAA 2026 Counselling for Engineering Admissions from June 2

Summary The counselling process shall start tentatively from June 02, 2026. JoSAA 2026 and CSAB 2026 rounds of counselling will be conducted entirely through online mode, including registration, choice filling, seat allotment, and document verification This year, 114 institutes are participating in JoSAA/ CSAB 2026 counselling process. Around 48000 seats will be offered through JoSAA/ CSAB 2026 counselling process

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) 2026, under the coordination of the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, will conduct counselling for the seat allocation of Undergraduate Engineering and Architecture programmes for the academic year 2026–2027 for National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and Government Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs) through JoSAA 2026 and CSAB 2026 rounds.

A meeting of Core Committee of CSAB/DASA 2026, comprising Prof. V. M. S. R. Murthy as Chairman, CSAB/DASA 2026, Prof. Pratik Dutta as member secretary, Directors of several NITs, IIITs, SPA, GFTIs, representatives of MoE, NIC, and Local Organizing Committee of CSAB/DASA 2026 as members, was held on 15.05.2026 to discuss about the seat allotment process through JoSAA 2026 under NIT+ system.

This year, 114 institutes are participating in JoSAA/ CSAB 2026 counselling process. Around 48000 seats will be offered through JoSAA/ CSAB 2026 counselling process. In addition to these, there will be counselling for the DASA candidates for UG and PG courses. Also, special counselling will be conducted for students of North East States and Union Territories (NEUTs).

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The counselling process shall start tentatively from June 02, 2026. JoSAA 2026 and CSAB 2026 rounds of counselling will be conducted entirely through online mode, including registration, choice filling, seat allotment, and document verification. Physical reporting at the finally allotted institute is mandatory for admission purposes. Seat allocation will be done on the basis of the JEE (Main) 2026 rank along with fulfilment of the requirements as mentioned in the JEE (Main) Information Brochure 2026 as well as guidelines to be notified soon on the JoSAA 2026 (https://josaa.nic.in) and CSAB 2026 (https://csab.nic.in) websites.

The counselling schedule, eligibility requirements, list of participating institutes, and seat matrix will be made available on the official JoSAA 2026 and CSAB 2026 websites soon.