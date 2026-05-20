WB UG Admission 2026 Registration Begins Via Centralised Portal - Check WBCAP Link, Key Dates

Summary The Department of Higher Education has officially started the registration process for undergraduate admissions through the WB Centralised Admission Portal (CAP) 2026. Interested candidates can complete the application process by visiting the WB Centralised Admission Portal 2026

The Department of Higher Education, West Bengal, has officially started the registration process for undergraduate admissions through the WB Centralised Admission Portal (CAP) 2026.

Interested candidates can complete the application process by visiting the WB Centralised Admission Portal 2026 (wbcap.in). According to the official schedule, the last date to submit applications through the portal is June 1, 2026.

The WB CAP 2025 has been introduced as a single-window admission platform for undergraduate admissions across higher educational institutions in the state. Through the centralised system, students can apply for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by 17 universities, 459 government and government-aided colleges, and several higher educational institutions across West Bengal.

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Under this admission mechanism, candidates will be allowed to apply for a maximum of 25 courses simultaneously. Students can choose from as many as 7,042 undergraduate courses available through the portal across participating institutions.

The centralised admission system aims to simplify the application process for students by allowing them to submit a single online application for multiple institutions and courses instead of applying separately to individual colleges and universities.

Key Dates (Phase 1)

Last Date for Application - June 1, 2026

Merit List & Seat Allotment - June 9, 2026

Admission Against Seat Allotment - June 9 to June 15, 2026

Seat Allotment for Upgrade Round - June 20, 2026

Admission in Upgrade Round - June 20 to June 23, 2026

Physical Verification at Institution Level - June 27 to July 4, 2026

Commencement of Classes - July 6, 2026

Registration Guide

To complete the registration process, candidates first need to visit the official WB CAP portal and click on the “Register Now” option to create login credentials. After successful registration, applicants will have to log in and create their profile by entering personal, academic, and other required details.

Once the profile is completed, candidates can check their eligibility for preferred courses and programmes available across participating institutions. Students can then add courses and programmes to their preference list and arrange them according to their priority and choice.

The Department of Higher Education has also allowed candidates to edit or modify their profile details and course preferences till the last date of application submission, which is June 1, 2026.

To assist students during the admission process, the department has established a dedicated helpline and email support system. Candidates facing difficulties during registration, profile creation, or course selection can contact the official helpline number 18001028014 for assistance.

Additionally, students can send queries through the official support email addresses, including support@wbcap.in, query@wbcap.in, and writeto@wbcap.in.

Students are advised to carefully review course eligibility criteria, institution details, and programme preferences before final submission of the application form.

Find the direct registration link here.