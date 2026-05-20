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CBSE Class 12 Revaluation Portal Faces Technical Issue; Service Expected to Resume Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 May 2026
16:31 PM

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Summary
The board stated that a team of experts is working to resolve the issue and the portal is expected to become functional again by 2 pm on May 20, 2026
The board also confirmed that students who wish to apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation can do so between May 26 and May 29, 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a circular informing students that the online application portal for obtaining scanned copies of Class 12 answer books is currently facing technical difficulties. The board stated that a team of experts is working to resolve the issue and the portal is expected to become functional again by 2 pm on May 20, 2026.

The Central Board of Secondary Education said it has requested students and parents to remain patient while the technical problem is being addressed. It assured that all eligible candidates will be given the opportunity to apply for scanned copies of their answer sheets once the system is restored, with priority support for students seeking grievance redressal.

The disruption has caused inconvenience for several students who were attempting to access the portal to download scanned answer books, verify marks, and initiate re-evaluation requests following the declaration of Class 12 results. Many candidates reported issues related to login failures, delayed responses, and inability to complete submissions.

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The technical issue has also raised concerns among students preparing for higher education admissions, as timelines for verification and re-evaluation are closely linked to college application schedules.

Following the activation of the application link on May 19, students and parents had raised concerns on social media regarding access issues and deadlines. In response, CBSE revised the schedule for downloading scanned copies of Class 12 answer books, extending the deadline to May 23, 2026, from the earlier date of May 22, 2026.

The board also confirmed that students who wish to apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation can do so between May 26 and May 29, 2026.

CBSE has reiterated that the revised timeline will remain in place and that technical glitches are being addressed on priority to ensure smooth processing of student requests.

Last updated on 20 May 2026
16:31 PM
answer scripts CBSE 2026 CBSE Exam, Class 12
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