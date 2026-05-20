High Court

AP High Court Hall Ticket 2026 OUT at aphc.gov.in; Exams from May 23

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 May 2026
15:47 PM

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The Andhra Pradesh High Court has released the AP High Court hall ticket 2026 on its official website, Andhra Pradesh High Court (aphc.gov.in). Candidates appearing for the upcoming recruitment examination can now download their admit cards online using their login credentials.

The recruitment examinations are scheduled to be held from May 23 to May 25, 2026. The selection process is being conducted to fill vacancies across multiple categories under the judicial establishment.

Candidates are required to carry a printed copy of their hall ticket along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. Entry will not be permitted without these documents.

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AP High Court Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can download their admit cards by following these steps:

  • Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh High Court at aphc.gov.in
  • Click on the “Recruitment” or “Notifications” section on the homepage
  • Open the AP High Court Hall Ticket 2026 download link
  • Enter registration number, date of birth, or OTPR ID
  • Submit the details and download the admit card
  • Take a printout for future reference

The hall ticket will contain important information such as:

  • Candidate’s name
  • Roll number
  • Examination date and time
  • Examination centre details
  • Reporting time
  • Photograph and signature
  • Exam day instructions

Candidates have been advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the Andhra Pradesh High Court authorities through the official website.

Last updated on 20 May 2026
16:09 PM
High Court Admit Card
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