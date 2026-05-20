AP SSC Class 10

AP SSC 10th Advanced Supplementary Exam 2026 Hall Ticket Released at bse.ap.gov.in; Exams from May 25

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 May 2026
16:19 PM

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Summary
Candidates appearing for the Class 10 supplementary examinations can now download their admit cards online using their login credentials
The board has cautioned students that answering or requesting wrong question paper combinations will lead to cancellation of performance

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has released the AP SSC Advanced Supplementary Examination (ASE) May 2026 hall ticket on its official website, Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (bse.ap.gov.in). Candidates appearing for the Class 10 supplementary examinations can now download their admit cards online using their login credentials.

The SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations for May 2026 are scheduled to begin on May 25, 2026 and will conclude on June 4, 2026. The examinations will start with the First Language paper and end with OSSC Main Language Paper II.

All exams will be conducted in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

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The schedule will be strictly followed as notified, even if any public or general holiday is declared on the exam dates.

AP SSC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit cards:

  • Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh at bse.ap.gov.in
  • Click on the “AP SSC Supply Exam Hall Ticket 2026” link on the homepage
  • Enter the required login credentials on the new page
  • Submit the details to view the hall ticket
  • Download and print the admit card for future use

The board has cautioned students that answering or requesting wrong question paper combinations will lead to cancellation of performance. Candidates will be held responsible for ensuring they attempt the correct question paper as per their allotted subject.

Students have been advised to carefully verify all details on the hall ticket and follow exam-day instructions

Last updated on 20 May 2026
16:20 PM
AP SSC Class 10 AP SSC Supplementary Exam Admit Card
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