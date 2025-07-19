A world-class institution, rooted in India, leading the world in hospitality

Summary Ranked among the Top 100 Hospitality Institutes in the world by Worldchefs — World Association of Chefs' Societies (WACS), NIPS has become synonymous with excellence. At a time when India’s services sector is expanding and global demand for hospitality professionals is accelerating, NIPS stands as a gateway between aspiration and achievement.

In a world where hospitality is no longer just a service but a global stage for cultural exchange, one Indian institution has quietly emerged as a leader — shaping professionals who don’t merely join the industry but transform it. From a modest beginning in 1993, the NIPS Institute of Hotel Management has grown into a name synonymous with national pride and international reputation, consistently placing India on the global hospitality map with distinction and dignity.

With four thriving campuses across Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, and Shillong, NIPS has built a pan-regional presence that reflects both scale and commitment. Its influence spans urban and emerging hospitality hubs in Eastern India, bringing world-class education and placement opportunities to students from diverse geographies and backgrounds.

Ranked among the Top 100 Hospitality Institutes in the world by Worldchefs — World Association of Chefs' Societies (WACS), NIPS has become synonymous with excellence. It remains the only hotel management institute in Eastern India to be accredited by NAAC, a mark of rigorous academic and institutional quality rarely found in the sector. Moreover, NIPS holds the distinction of being the only Eastern India institution recognised by the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA) — the highest culinary governing body in the country — further solidifying its authority in culinary education.

Recognition, however, is only the result of a much deeper commitment. At the core of NIPS’s success is a faculty team whose collective experience spans over a hundred countries. These are not just educators — they are global practitioners, cruise line veterans, international chefs, and hospitality innovators. Many are members of WACS and IFCA, bringing into their classrooms insights that reflect the world’s best practices in cuisine, service, and hospitality business strategy. Their mentorship transforms classrooms into professional studios — where authenticity meets discipline, and innovation is paired with culture.

This dedication to real-world readiness was recently validated on a national platform when NIPS won First Prize and a cash award of ₹1,00,000 at the AICTE Amrit Mahotsav Chef Competition, a prestigious all-India contest celebrating top culinary talent from hospitality institutes. For the students, it wasn’t just a medal — it was proof that their training, creativity, and confidence could match and even surpass the best in the country.

Vivek Pathak, The founder of NIPS Institute of Hotel Management

Speaking about the NIPS approach, Dr. Vivek Pathak, Founder & Director, shares, “At NIPS, we believe hospitality is not just a profession — it’s a philosophy. Our students are trained to be culturally agile, emotionally intelligent, and globally competitive. What makes us different is the personal transformation we invest in — they don’t just graduate with skills, they leave with confidence, vision, and character. That is why they shine not only in interviews, but in boardrooms and kitchens around the world.”

The vision is clear — not just to educate, but to empower. According to the institute’s leadership, the focus in the coming years is to deepen international academic collaborations, support student-led innovations, and strengthen India’s positioning as a global hub for hospitality leadership. “Our aim,” the academic team explains, “is to create professionals who don’t just adapt to the industry — they redefine it.”

The result of this philosophy is evident in every corridor of NIPS — in the confidence of a student explaining a theme night proposal; in the precision of plated dishes that match international standards; in the startup pitches emerging from its entrepreneurship labs; and in the silent discipline of students rehearsing service etiquette for a real-world event.

Walking through the NIPS campus, one sees that learning here is immersive and constantly in motion. Students execute live restaurant simulations, themed banquets, and cultural cuisine showcases. They are trained not only in food production, but also in leadership, business design, event management, grooming, and communication. A full-scale industrial bakery and confectionery lab, fully simulated front office setup, mock guest rooms, housekeeping suites, and banquet service areas replicate a real hotel environment — a rare facility even among India’s top-tier colleges. What emerges from this environment is not a workforce, but a generation of young professionals ready to lead.

The placement record of the institute reflects this preparation. NIPS alumni today hold prestigious positions across the globe — from executive chefs and operations directors to training heads in five-star hotels and luxury resorts. Some have risen to senior ranks on international cruise liners, while others have launched successful ventures in catering, travel hospitality, and food entrepreneurship.

Among the many success stories is Chef Priyam Chatterjee, the first Indian to be awarded France’s Chevalier de l’Ordre du Mérite Agricole. Alongside him, Shubhankar Bose serves as General Manager at Marriott International, India; Utsha Majumder is President of HP WICC Hospitality & Tourism Council of India; Shankar Ghosal manages the Crown Hotel in Port Moresby, New Guinea; and Prabhat Singh leads F&B at the iconic Fontainebleau in the USA. In aviation, Saloni Shaw heads food production at Emirates Flight, Rajesh Kumar Pati works with Qatar Airways, and Farheen Naz Saih and Nishut Prinja serve with Emirates Airlines.

In the global cruise industry, Kushal Haider is Pastry Commi at P&O Cruises UK, Shrayoshree Das manages F&B for Carnival Cruise USA, Dilip Kumar supervises housekeeping on MSC Cruise, and Arvinder Singh Khokhar heads HR for Royal Caribbean. In tourism and travel, Priyam Srivastava leads operations in Bahrain, Imran Siddiquee oversees hotel operations at BLS International, China, and Lina Moirangthem manages Cox & Kings' operations in Manipur. In the corporate and supply chain sector, names like Ranjit Singh Chahar, Sanish Samuel, Sunita Mehroliya, Rishiraj Kapoor, and Sumana Pandey are making an impact across Germany, the UK, the UAE, and India.

This is not just a list — it is living proof of NIPS’s global impact. Every name, every designation is a testament to a training model that balances technical expertise with personality development, cultural sensitivity, and leadership preparation.

But what sets NIPS apart is not just where its students go — it is how they grow. Every student is immersed in an ecosystem that blends technical mastery with emotional intelligence. Management games, mock hotel operations, business pitching, theme-based decoration, etiquette sessions, and sustainability projects are seamlessly integrated into the curriculum. International internships in the US, Mauritius, France, Dubai, and Germany provide real-world exposure and frequently convert into full-time jobs, giving NIPS students a truly borderless head start in life.

At a time when India’s services sector is expanding and global demand for hospitality professionals is accelerating, NIPS stands as a gateway between aspiration and achievement. It represents a model of education where academic credibility, professional relevance, and global orientation converge.

In an industry driven by detail, dignity, and experience, the NIPS Institute of Hotel Management has set a gold standard — one that not only trains students to serve the world, but inspires them to lead it.

