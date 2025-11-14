NerdCon 3.0 Returns to IIEST Shibpur with Creativity, Curiosity, and Campus-Wide Fandom

Summary The much-awaited NerdCon3.0, organised by the Literary Society of IIEST Shibpur, is set to return this November with even more creativity, thrill, and imagination than ever before From quizzes and treasure hunts to storytelling and cosplay, each event of NerdCon 3.0 reflects the spirit of curiosity and the diversity of passion that defines the IIEST Shibpur community

The much-awaited NerdCon3.0, organised by the Literary Society of IIEST Shibpur, is set to return this November with even more creativity, thrill, and imagination than ever before. A celebration of intellect and art, this two-day fest promises to bring together students from across departments to revel in the joy of stories, knowledge, and fandom. From quizzes and treasure hunts to storytelling and cosplay, each event of NerdCon 3.0 reflects the spirit of curiosity and the diversity of passion that defines the IIEST Shibpur community.

U25 MELA QUIZ

Venue: Seminar Hall, Department of Electrical Engineering

Date & Time: 15th November, 12 PM onwards

The fest kicks off with the U25 MELA QUIZ, a vibrant test of wit and pop culture knowledge. Participants will battle it out in a quiz spanning music, entertainment, literature, and arts, showcasing their sharp recall and broad interests. From classical symphonies to cult films, from timeless books to trending artists, the questions promise to challenge every kind of enthusiast. Held in the elegant Seminar Hall of the Electrical Engineering Department, the quiz will be an engaging start to the fest, setting the stage for two days of creative brilliance and friendly rivalry.

TREASURE HUNT: OF ENDS AND BEGINNINGS

Venue: Parade Ground

Date & Time:15th November, 5 PM onwards

The excitement continues in the evening with “Of Ends And Beginnings”, a thrilling “treasure hunt” designed to test teamwork, intuition, and a sense of adventure. As dusk falls over the Parade Ground, participants will set out to solve a trail of riddles and cryptic clues, each leading to the next mysterious destination. Every puzzle solved will bring them closer to the ultimate prize — and the satisfaction of discovery. This event blends mystery with movement, encouraging collaboration and quick thinking, and promises to be one of the most exhilarating highlights of NerdCon 3.0.

STRING UP A STORY

Venue: Seminar Hall of the Department of Electrical Engineering

Date & Time:16th November, 10 AM onwards

The second day begins with “String Up A Story” an imaginative and spontaneous storytelling challenge. Participants will draw words and characters from the “Fishbowls of fortune” and weave them into unique tales on the spot. Whether whimsical or intense, tragic or hilarious, every story will reflect the participant’s creativity, presence of mind, and narrative flair. This event celebrates the art of storytelling — the core of all literature — and is bound to be an inspiring display of originality, humor, and linguistic finesse.

COSPLAY

Venue: Institute Hall

Date & Time: 16th November, 5 PM onwards

As twilight descends on the final evening, NerdCon 3.0 concludes with the much-loved Cosplay event — a visual feast for every fan and dreamer. Participants will step into the shoes (and costumes) of their favourite characters from movies, anime, comics, and games, bringing them vividly to life on stage. With striking outfits, iconic dialogues, and dramatic flair, the event transforms the venue into a realm of imagination and fandom. More than just a costume contest, it’s a tribute to the stories and characters that have inspired countless hearts across generations.

NerdCon 3.0is not merely a fest — it is a celebration of creativity, intellect, and shared passion. It draws together cinephiles, avid readers, anime lovers, gamers, and storytellers from every corner of the campus, creating a space where diverse interests converge. For some, it is a chance to show off their encyclopedic pop culture knowledge; for others, an opportunity to perform, imagine, and express. Over the years, NerdCon has become a symbol of IIEST Shibpur’s thriving cultural life — where the lines between learning and leisure blur beautifully.

The event stands as a reminder that being a “nerd” is not about obsession, but about passion— for stories, art, ideas, and expression. It fosters community, creativity, and conversation among students, making every edition an unforgettable experience. As the campus awaits the opening of NerdCon 3.0, excitement hums in the air — for in this fest of words, wonders, and worlds, everyone finds a place to belong.