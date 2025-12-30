NTA Releases UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card for January 2 Exam- Details Inside

Summary Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in The NTA is conducting the UGC NET 2025 examination on multiple dates — December 31, 2025, and January 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7, 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET December 2025 admit card for candidates appearing in the examination scheduled on January 2. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The NTA is conducting the UGC NET 2025 examination on multiple dates — December 31, 2025, and January 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7, 2026. The admit card for the December 31 examination was issued earlier, while the latest release is for candidates scheduled to appear on January 2.

According to the official schedule, the UGC NET December 2025 exam will be held in two shifts each day:

ADVERTISEMENT

Morning shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Candidates are advised to carefully check details such as their name, roll number, photograph, signature, exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and examination centre mentioned on the admit card.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or if there is a discrepancy in the details, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to ugcnet@nta.ac.in for assistance.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre on the day of the exam.