UGC

NTA Releases UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card for January 2 Exam- Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Dec 2025
15:56 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in
The NTA is conducting the UGC NET 2025 examination on multiple dates — December 31, 2025, and January 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7, 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET December 2025 admit card for candidates appearing in the examination scheduled on January 2. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The NTA is conducting the UGC NET 2025 examination on multiple dates — December 31, 2025, and January 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7, 2026. The admit card for the December 31 examination was issued earlier, while the latest release is for candidates scheduled to appear on January 2.

According to the official schedule, the UGC NET December 2025 exam will be held in two shifts each day:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Morning shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
  • Afternoon shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Candidates are advised to carefully check details such as their name, roll number, photograph, signature, exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and examination centre mentioned on the admit card.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or if there is a discrepancy in the details, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to ugcnet@nta.ac.in for assistance.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre on the day of the exam.

Last updated on 30 Dec 2025
15:57 PM
UGC Admit Card UGC NET 2025 UGC NET
Similar stories
Bihar police

BPSSC Releases Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025 for Preliminary Exam; Direct Link Insi. . .

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC Declares CDS 1 Final Result 2025; 535 Candidates Selected for OTA Chennai

Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC Postpones AEDO 2025 Exam for Over 9.7 Lakh Candidates- Read Major Updates Here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Releases Exam Schedule for FMGE, Diploma Final and Other Medical Exams 2025–2. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Bihar police

BPSSC Releases Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025 for Preliminary Exam; Direct Link Insi. . .

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC Declares CDS 1 Final Result 2025; 535 Candidates Selected for OTA Chennai

Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC Postpones AEDO 2025 Exam for Over 9.7 Lakh Candidates- Read Major Updates Here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Releases Exam Schedule for FMGE, Diploma Final and Other Medical Exams 2025–2. . .

istock.com/pornpimon rodchua
Influencers

Walk the Tok

JEE

IIT Roorkee Releases JEE AAT 2026 Syllabus for BArch Aspirants- Detailed Topics Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality