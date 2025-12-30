Rajasthan government

RSSB Announces REET Mains 2025 Exam Dates for Primary and Upper Primary Teachers; Detailed Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Dec 2025
16:06 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The examination for recruitment of primary and upper primary school teachers will be conducted from January 17 to January 20, 2026
According to the notification, the REET 2025 Mains examination will be held in two shifts each day

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur, has officially announced the examination schedule for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) Mains 2025. The examination for recruitment of primary and upper primary school teachers will be conducted from January 17 to January 20, 2026.

According to the notification, the REET 2025 Mains examination will be held in two shifts each day. The first shift will take place from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, while the second shift is scheduled from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

The recruitment drive includes:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Primary School Teacher (Level I) posts for Classes 1 to 5 in General and Sanskrit education
  • Upper Primary School Teacher (Level II) posts for Classes 6 to 8 in Science and Mathematics, Social Studies, English, Hindi, and Sanskrit

The recruitment aims to fill a total of 7,123 primary school teacher posts in government schools across the state.

The board has instructed candidates to update their identity documents if the uploaded photograph is three years old or older, as photo verification will be conducted at the examination centre. The RSSB clarified that the date for downloading the provisional e-admit card will be announced separately on the official website. Admit cards will not be sent individually to candidates.

REET 2025 Mains Exam Schedule

  • Primary School Teacher (Level I) – General: January 17, 2026 | 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
  • Upper Primary School Teacher (Level II) – Science & Mathematics: January 18, 2026 | 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
  • Upper Primary School Teacher (Level II) – Social Studies: January 18, 2026 | 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
  • Upper Primary School Teacher (Level II) – English: January 19, 2026 | 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
  • Upper Primary School Teacher (Level II) – Hindi: January 19, 2026 | 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM
  • Primary School Teacher (Level I) – Sanskrit: January 20, 2026 | 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
  • Upper Primary School Teacher (Level II) – Sanskrit: January 20, 2026 | 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official RSSB website for updates related to e-admit cards and examination instructions.

Last updated on 30 Dec 2025
16:11 PM
Rajasthan government REET 2025
Similar stories
UGC

NTA Releases UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card for January 2 Exam- Details Inside

Bihar police

BPSSC Releases Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025 for Preliminary Exam; Direct Link Insi. . .

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC Declares CDS 1 Final Result 2025; 535 Candidates Selected for OTA Chennai

Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC Postpones AEDO 2025 Exam for Over 9.7 Lakh Candidates- Read Major Updates Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UGC

NTA Releases UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card for January 2 Exam- Details Inside

Bihar police

BPSSC Releases Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025 for Preliminary Exam; Direct Link Insi. . .

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC Declares CDS 1 Final Result 2025; 535 Candidates Selected for OTA Chennai

Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC Postpones AEDO 2025 Exam for Over 9.7 Lakh Candidates- Read Major Updates Here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Releases Exam Schedule for FMGE, Diploma Final and Other Medical Exams 2025–2. . .

istock.com/pornpimon rodchua
Influencers

Walk the Tok

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality