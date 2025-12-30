RSSB Announces REET Mains 2025 Exam Dates for Primary and Upper Primary Teachers; Detailed Schedule Here

Summary The examination for recruitment of primary and upper primary school teachers will be conducted from January 17 to January 20, 2026 According to the notification, the REET 2025 Mains examination will be held in two shifts each day

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur, has officially announced the examination schedule for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) Mains 2025. The examination for recruitment of primary and upper primary school teachers will be conducted from January 17 to January 20, 2026.

According to the notification, the REET 2025 Mains examination will be held in two shifts each day. The first shift will take place from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, while the second shift is scheduled from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

The recruitment drive includes:

Primary School Teacher (Level I) posts for Classes 1 to 5 in General and Sanskrit education

Upper Primary School Teacher (Level II) posts for Classes 6 to 8 in Science and Mathematics, Social Studies, English, Hindi, and Sanskrit

The recruitment aims to fill a total of 7,123 primary school teacher posts in government schools across the state.

The board has instructed candidates to update their identity documents if the uploaded photograph is three years old or older, as photo verification will be conducted at the examination centre. The RSSB clarified that the date for downloading the provisional e-admit card will be announced separately on the official website. Admit cards will not be sent individually to candidates.

REET 2025 Mains Exam Schedule

Primary School Teacher (Level I) – General: January 17, 2026 | 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Upper Primary School Teacher (Level II) – Science & Mathematics: January 18, 2026 | 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Upper Primary School Teacher (Level II) – Social Studies: January 18, 2026 | 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Upper Primary School Teacher (Level II) – English: January 19, 2026 | 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Upper Primary School Teacher (Level II) – Hindi: January 19, 2026 | 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM

Primary School Teacher (Level I) – Sanskrit: January 20, 2026 | 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Upper Primary School Teacher (Level II) – Sanskrit: January 20, 2026 | 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official RSSB website for updates related to e-admit cards and examination instructions.