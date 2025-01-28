Inspiring Future Changemakers: IIM Shillong Conducts Transformative Winter Workshop

Summary The North East Centre for Community Impact and Engagement (NE-CCIE) and Nurturing Minds, a student association of IIM Shillong, successfully hosted a five-day Winter Workshop. Held from January 20 to January 24, 2025, at Mawkasiang Umroh Presbyterian School and Quidotto Memorial SSA RCLP School—both adopted by IIM Shillong in 2024—the workshop focused on fostering creativity, critical thinking, and life skills.

The North East Centre for Community Impact and Engagement (NE-CCIE) and Nurturing Minds, a student association of IIM Shillong, successfully hosted a five-day Winter Workshop, creating a transformative experience for students. Held from January 20 to January 24, 2025, at Mawkasiang Umroh Presbyterian School and Quidotto Memorial SSA RCLP School—both adopted by IIM Shillong in 2024—the workshop focused on fostering creativity, critical thinking, and life skills.

Glimpses from the workshop. IIM Shillong

The event commenced with an engaging Orientation and Art & Craft Day, featuring math and vocabulary games, creative crafts, and an art contest themed on "Environment Conservation" and "Social Media Dangers." On Day 2, Science and Safety Awareness took the spotlight, with hands-on experiments, lessons on scientific concepts, and vital first aid and disaster management sessions, including CPR and fire safety drills.

Glimpses from the workshop. IIM Shillong

Day 3 introduced the Maths Campaign, encouraging mathematical proficiency through activities like a math relay race and personal safety lessons. Day 4 emphasised physical fitness with sports, yoga, and wellness sessions, blending health and fun.

ADVERTISEMENT

This initiative by NE-CCIE and Nurturing Minds reinforces IIM Shillong's commitment to holistic education, empowering students and inspiring them as future changemakers. IIM Shillong

The grand finale at the IIM Shillong campus showcased cultural performances and a talent show, allowing students to celebrate their creativity and achievements.

This initiative by NE-CCIE and Nurturing Minds reinforces IIM Shillong's commitment to holistic education, empowering students and inspiring them as future changemakers in Meghalaya.