IISWBM Calcutta

National Productivity Week 2025 Concludes at IISWBM with Insights on Startups & IPR

Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Feb 2025
15:03 PM

IISWBM Kolkata

Summary
The Valedictory Session of National Productivity Week from February 12 to 18, 2025, was successfully held at IISWBM Kolkata, in collaboration with the Regional Directorate Kolkata, National Productivity Council (NPC) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.
The event focused on the theme “From Ideas to Impact: Protecting Intellectual Property for Competitive Startups” and saw enthusiastic participation from students eager to explore innovation, entrepreneurship, and intellectual property rights (IPR).

Eminent dignitaries graced the occasion, including Professor Krishna Murari Agrawal, Director, IISWBM Kolkata; Mr Sankar Chakravorty, Regional Director, NPC Kolkata; and Advocate Prabhav Pandey, IPR Activist (Melbourne and Kolkata). Joining virtually as esteemed Guests of Honour were Dr Naveen Garg, Senior Principal Scientist and Head, Physico-Mechanical Metrology Division, CSIR - National Physical Laboratory, and Dr Unnikrishnan VT, Scientist and IPR Specialist, National Physical Laboratories.

The event marked the culmination of a vibrant week filled with Poster Presentations, Concept Note Preparation, and Debate Competitions, fostering awareness on startups, innovation, and IPR among Gen Z students. Participants enthusiastically engaged with the new paradigm of DIY startups, demonstrating a keen interest in legal frameworks that safeguard entrepreneurial ideas.

Professor (Dr) KM Agrawal, Director of IISWBM, emphasised the significance of intellectual property protection, stating, “This programme on National Productivity Week, organised by the Regional Directorate Kolkata of the National Productivity Council, focuses on startups, innovation, and IPR, and will help students immensely as a life skill.”

The session also honored the winners of various competitions with prizes and certificates, acknowledging their creative efforts. Senior IISWBM faculty members, including Professor Soma Roychowdhury, Professor Dr Chinmoy Jana, Professor Dr Madhab Milan Ghosh, Professor Dr Madhumita Mohanty, Professor Dr Binoy Krishna Choudhury, Professor Dr Gairik Das, Professor Dr Jhumoor Biswas, Professor Dr Archana Sharma, Professor Dr Sudeepa Banerjee, Professor Sona Banerjee, and Professor Dr Dipa Mitra, officiated as judges for the various competitions.

With a blend of knowledge-sharing, competitive spirit, and thought-provoking discussions, National Productivity Week 2025 at IISWBM proved to be an insightful experience, equipping students with the necessary skills to navigate the dynamic world of startups and innovation.

Last updated on 21 Feb 2025
15:04 PM
