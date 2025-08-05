Bank exams

Union Bank of India Invites Applications For Specialist Officer Post- Eligibility and Other Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Aug 2025
16:09 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Union Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in
The age limit of the candidate should be between 25 to 35 years

The Union Bank of India invited applications for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Union Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 250 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration process begins on August 5 and will end on August 25, 2025.

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have full time 2-year degree/course in MBA/MMS/PGDBA/PGDBM/PGPM/PGDM from a University /Institution/ recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies. The age limit should be between 25 to 35 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

The application fee is Rs 177 for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates and Rs 1180 for all other category candidates. For further candidates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 05 Aug 2025
16:11 PM
Bank exams Union Bank of India
Similar stories
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Revised Schedule OUT at mcc.nic.in- Check New Dates . . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Admit Card 2025 Issued at ssc.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Bihar Staff Selection Commission

Bihar Staff Selection Commission Notifies 1481 Vacancies For CGL Exam 2025- Details H. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC CHT 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip OUT at ssc.gov.in- Read Details Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Revised Schedule OUT at mcc.nic.in- Check New Dates . . .

NEET UG 2025

MCC Halts NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling For Third Time; New Schedul. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Admit Card 2025 Issued at ssc.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

AI Meets Bioscience: Popular Talk at BITM to Explore the Future of Life Sciences

Bihar Staff Selection Commission

Bihar Staff Selection Commission Notifies 1481 Vacancies For CGL Exam 2025- Details H. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC CHT 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip OUT at ssc.gov.in- Read Details Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality