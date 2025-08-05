Union Bank of India Invites Applications For Specialist Officer Post- Eligibility and Other Details Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Union Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in The age limit of the candidate should be between 25 to 35 years

The Union Bank of India invited applications for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Union Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 250 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration process begins on August 5 and will end on August 25, 2025.

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have full time 2-year degree/course in MBA/MMS/PGDBA/PGDBM/PGPM/PGDM from a University /Institution/ recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies. The age limit should be between 25 to 35 years.

Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

The application fee is Rs 177 for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates and Rs 1180 for all other category candidates. For further candidates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.