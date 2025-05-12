MSIT

MSIT Kolkata Hosts Inter College Music Fest Vocations 9.0- A Celebration of Music, Art & Creativity

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 May 2025
15:55 PM

MSIT

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Vocations 9.0, organized by Sargam, the official music club of Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology, Kolkata, was a grand inter-college music fest held on April 12, 2025
The event was graced by the presence of Boidurjyo Chowdhury, a renowned musician and a part of the bands, Distorted Chromosomes and Cactus

Vocations 9.0, organized by Sargam, the official music club of Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology, Kolkata, was a grand inter-college music fest held on April 12, 2025. The event showcased a diverse range of talents, featuring various offline and online competitions.

The offline events included Sync, the battle of bands that tested the musical prowess of participating groups; Ekant, a solo singing competition that highlighted the vocal talents of the participants; Amplify, a solo instrumental competition that showcased exceptional musical skills; and Wings of Words, a recitation competition that brought forth the poetic side of the students. Additionally, there were exciting events like Antakshari, a game event, and Hip Hop Havoc, a rap battle that added an edge to the fest.

The online events provided a platform for students to express their creativity in various forms. These included photography, creative writing, videography, reel making, and poster making, allowing participants to showcase their artistic skills and imagination.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was graced by the presence of Boidurjyo Chowdhury, a renowned musician and a part of the bands, Distorted Chromosomes and Cactuss. His presence added a touch of excellence to the fest, inspiring the participants to strive for greatness.

Vocations 9.0 was a celebration of music, art, and creativity, bringing together students from various colleges to showcase their talents and compete with each other. The event was a testament to the vibrant cultural scene of Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology, and Sargam's efforts to promote music and art among the youth.

Overall, Vocations 9.0 was a resounding success, providing a platform for students to express themselves and showcase their talents.

Last updated on 12 May 2025
15:57 PM
MSIT Music festival college events
Similar stories
International Coaching Federation (ICF)

ICF Kolkata Chapter Unveiled - Marking a New Era for Professional Coaching in Eastern. . .

Shri Shikshayatan School

BDM International school

Workshop

CFCEE Kolkata to Host Workshop to Help Students Tackle Attention Deficit Issues

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UGC

UGC NET June 2025 Registration Window Closes Today at ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Direct Link t. . .

Haryana Schools

HBSE Haryana Class 10, 12 Board Results 2025 Soon at bseh.org.in- Know Latest Details. . .

CBSE 2025

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Results 2025 - Check Digilocker and Pass Percentage Updates

Railway recruitment

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Registration for Assistant Loco Pilot Extended- Check Last . . .

TS EAMCET 2025

TS EAMCET 2025 Results Declared: Check Toppers List and Rank Card Details

AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 Released: Download Now at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality