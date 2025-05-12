MSIT Kolkata Hosts Inter College Music Fest Vocations 9.0- A Celebration of Music, Art & Creativity

Summary Vocations 9.0, organized by Sargam, the official music club of Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology, Kolkata, was a grand inter-college music fest held on April 12, 2025 The event was graced by the presence of Boidurjyo Chowdhury, a renowned musician and a part of the bands, Distorted Chromosomes and Cactus

Vocations 9.0, organized by Sargam, the official music club of Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology, Kolkata, was a grand inter-college music fest held on April 12, 2025. The event showcased a diverse range of talents, featuring various offline and online competitions.

The offline events included Sync, the battle of bands that tested the musical prowess of participating groups; Ekant, a solo singing competition that highlighted the vocal talents of the participants; Amplify, a solo instrumental competition that showcased exceptional musical skills; and Wings of Words, a recitation competition that brought forth the poetic side of the students. Additionally, there were exciting events like Antakshari, a game event, and Hip Hop Havoc, a rap battle that added an edge to the fest.

The online events provided a platform for students to express their creativity in various forms. These included photography, creative writing, videography, reel making, and poster making, allowing participants to showcase their artistic skills and imagination.

The event was graced by the presence of Boidurjyo Chowdhury, a renowned musician and a part of the bands, Distorted Chromosomes and Cactuss. His presence added a touch of excellence to the fest, inspiring the participants to strive for greatness.

Vocations 9.0 was a celebration of music, art, and creativity, bringing together students from various colleges to showcase their talents and compete with each other. The event was a testament to the vibrant cultural scene of Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology, and Sargam's efforts to promote music and art among the youth.

Overall, Vocations 9.0 was a resounding success, providing a platform for students to express themselves and showcase their talents.