IIEST Shibpur Charts a Visionary Path: Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Applauds Initiatives

The Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, took a significant step toward its future as Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, Chairperson, Board of Governors (BOG), and Professor VMSR Murthy, Director, IIEST, Shibpur, met Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister of Education, Government of India, on February 5, 2025. The discussions revolved around the institute’s development roadmap, academic excellence, research advancements, and future goals.

A Legacy of Excellence Unveiled

A key highlight of the meeting was the unveiling of the compendium, “Striving Towards Academic and Research Excellence: Reminiscences”. This document chronicles IIEST’s 168-year journey, cementing its status as India’s second-oldest engineering institute, while outlining its present initiatives and future plans aligned with national education and scientific missions.

NEP-Based Curriculum & Infrastructure Expansion

Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded IIEST’s commitment to the National Education Policy (NEP), particularly its focus on holistic student development. The institute’s Campus Master Plan aims to enhance its academic and research environment while preserving its unique historical legacy. Plans for new infrastructure, the rejuvenation of historic buildings, and sustainability initiatives reflect IIEST’s commitment to a clean, green campus and a modern learning ecosystem.

Driving Innovation & Entrepreneurship

IIEST Shibpur’s growing focus on product development, entrepreneurship, and industry collaborations was another point of appreciation. Recognising its strategic location, the Minister encouraged stronger industry-academia partnerships and urged the institute to play a key role in sectors such as energy, manufacturing, rural development, healthcare, and logistics.

Shri Pradhan assured full support in elevating IIEST Shibpur to a global academic and research hub. He called upon the institute to contribute to Viksit Bharat@2047, strengthening its role in skill and community development while advancing India’s technological and scientific landscape.