MSL 2025 Concludes with Electrifying Football Action: Mastermind Monks Reign Supreme!

Summary The Meghnad Saha Soccer League (MSL) 2025 concluded in grand style, delivering two days of exhilarating football on March 8 and March 9 at the NKDA Football Stadium, Newtown, Kolkata. The tournament has once again established itself as the beating heart of MSIT’s sporting culture, inspiring future footballers to chase their dreams.

The Meghnad Saha Soccer League (MSL) 2025 concluded in grand style, delivering two days of exhilarating football on March 8 and March 9 at the NKDA Football Stadium, Newtown, Kolkata. With 12 fierce teams battling for glory, the tournament celebrated the spirit of competition, drawing over 500 enthusiastic fans who cheered passionately from the stands.

In a final that kept spectators on the edge of their seats, Mastermind Monks clinched the coveted championship title, showcasing skill, determination, and teamwork. Royal Mariners put up a commendable fight, earning the runners-up spot and leaving a lasting mark on the league’s legacy.

A Grand Stage and Unwavering Support

ADVERTISEMENT

MSIT Kolkata

This year’s MSL stood out by transitioning to a professional stadium for the first time, elevating the playing experience for both players and spectators. The tournament was inaugurated by Dr Sukumar Ray Chaudhuri, Director of MSIT, whose vision and leadership brought the league to new heights.

Acknowledging the dedication of the students and organisers, Dr Chaudhuri remarked, “This tournament is a testament to the dedication, teamwork, and passion of our students. MSL continues to inspire and nurture talent, making it a proud tradition of our institution.”

The seamless execution of the event was made possible by the MSIT Sports Club, GSCC, and a dedicated organising committee. From curating fixtures to ensuring smooth logistics, their efforts played a pivotal role in the tournament’s success. The league’s success was further amplified by the generous support of sponsors. Their contributions ensured top-notch facilities for the players and an enhanced experience for all attendees.

High-Stakes Matches and Unforgettable Moments

From nail-biting penalty shootouts to last-minute equalizers, MSL 2025 witnessed moments of pure brilliance. MSIT Kolkata

From nail-biting penalty shootouts to last-minute equalizers, MSL 2025 witnessed moments of pure brilliance. Fans roared with excitement as players showcased exceptional skill and resilience. The atmosphere at NKDA Football Stadium resonated with the thrill of professional-level gameplay, solidifying MSL’s reputation as a premier college football league.

Honouring the Champions and Contributors

The prize distribution ceremony was a fitting tribute to the players and teams who excelled on the field. MSIT Kolkata

The prize distribution ceremony was a fitting tribute to the players and teams who excelled on the field. Trophies, medals, and certificates were awarded to the deserving champions and standout performers, recognizing their relentless spirit.

MSL: A Legacy That Lives On

As MSL 2025 comes to a close, its legacy of fostering young talent and igniting a passion for football remains stronger than ever. The tournament has once again established itself as the beating heart of MSIT’s sporting culture, inspiring future footballers to chase their dreams.