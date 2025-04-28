18 Under 18 Awards

Meet Vamika Singhal - Guwahati's Teen Titan of Tech and Entrepreneurship, 18 under 18 Winner

Ankita Chatterji
Ankita Chatterji
Posted on 28 Apr 2025
14:39 PM
Vamika Singhal, Entrepreneur, winner of The Telegraph online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025

Vamika Singhal, Entrepreneur, winner of The Telegraph online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025 The Telegraph online Edugraph

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
At just 18 years old, Vamika Singhal, a student of Sanskriti The Gurukul, Guwahati, has already carved out a space for herself in the world of startups and social impact.
Her relentless drive to build, create, and empower has rightfully earned her a coveted spot among the winners of The Telegraph online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025.

At just 18 years old, Vamika Singhal, a student of Sanskriti The Gurukul, Guwahati, has already carved out a space for herself in the world of startups and social impact. An entrepreneur, innovator, and community builder, she’s the driving force behind The Founderly, a platform that’s empowering thousands of young dreamers to become doers. Her relentless drive to build, create, and empower has rightfully earned her a coveted spot among the winners of The Telegraph online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025.

Her entrepreneurial journey began when she noticed a gap faced by young founders around her. “I came up with the idea since I noticed people near me struggle with this problem,” she shares. That idea evolved into The Founderly, a startup that has, in less than two years, empowered over 5,000 budding entrepreneurs across 15+ countries through courses, mentorship, and community-driven support. “I wanted to create a platform that not only provides resources but also builds a community for young builders,” Vamika explains. Today, the platform boasts 40+ mentors, including $100k ARR founders, and collaborations with global organisations and NITI Aayog, conducting sessions for thousands of students and women entrepreneurs.

The Telegraph online Edugraph

Beyond her venture, Vamika’s professional experience includes working at Build3 Venture Studio from the Founder’s Office, where she evaluated startup pitches and helped craft go-to-market strategies that increased brand impressions by 150%. At The Whole Truth Foods, she led B2B lead generation and market research, and as a freelance web developer, she built 10+ high-converting digital platforms for emerging brands.

ADVERTISEMENT

A natural innovator, Vamika was selected as one of the top 20 teams (out of 7,000+ applicants) to present an affordable, automated farming solution at IIT Kharagpur and IIT Guwahati. At the Lodha Genius Programme (4% acceptance rate), she built a facial-recognition AI model with 97% accuracy—yet another example of her passion for combining technology and impact.

Her academic record is equally stellar, securing All-India Rank 10 in ICSE (98%), a 1510 SAT score, and representing India as the only female finalist at the ETEAM International Math Olympiad.

Winning the 18 Under 18 Awards 2025 was, for Vamika, a moment of affirmation. “It was extremely surreal. Being flown to Kolkata, meeting Dr. Shashi Tharoor, and connecting with other young changemakers felt like a celebration of all the hard work I’ve put in over the years,” she reflects.

As she prepares to join UC Berkeley’s prestigious MET program as one of two Indians selected this year, Vamika is eager to explore the intersection of AI, finance, and social impact. “My dream is to bridge the gap between ambition and execution for thousands of young founders. UC Berkeley is a place where ideas come alive, and I can’t wait to learn, build, fail, and start again.”

Her message to aspiring entrepreneurs? “Just believe in yourself. Have grit. Start small, stay curious, and don’t wait for permission to build what you believe in.”

At The Telegraph Online Edugraph, we applaud Vamika’s vision, grit, and relentless pursuit of impact and wish her continued success as she takes her ideas to the world.

Last updated on 28 Apr 2025
14:40 PM
18 Under 18 Awards Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards young achievers Young Achiever
Similar stories
Geto Sora, Badminton Player, winner of The Telegraph online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025
18 Under 18 Awards

Meet Geto Sora - Arunachal's Ace Shuttler Soaring High as an 18 under 18 Winner!

Saranya Sarkar, Flautist, winner of The Telegraph online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025
18 Under 18 Awards

The Soulful Melody Maker - Meet Saranya Sarkar, Winner of the 18 under 18 Awards!

Vidushi Agarwal, Roller Skater & Gymnast, winner of The Telegraph online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025
18 Under 18 Awards

Kolkata's Whirlwind on Wheels and Winner of the 18 under 18 Awards - Meet Vidushi Aga. . .

BITS Pilani

BITS Pilani’s Conquest ‘25 Begins Its Hunt for India’s Next Big Startup Success. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Nurse

Bihar Technical Service Commission Invites Applications for 11389 Staff Nurse Posts- . . .

Answer Key

MAH CET Answer Key 2025 for MBA, MMS Exam OUT at cetcell.mahacet.org- Details Here

Representational image
ISC

ISC tweak a boon, to open up more avenues for students in higher education

KTET 2024

KTET November Results 2024 Declared at ktet.kerala.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Downloa. . .

National Testing Agency

NCET Admit Card 2025 OUT at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET- Get Direct Link to Download Inside

Vacancies

JKSSB Invites Applications for 508 Junior Engineer Civil Posts- Check Eligibility and. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality