Meet Geto Sora - Arunachal's Ace Shuttler Soaring High as an 18 under 18 Winner!

Summary Hailing from the scenic landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh, Geto Sora's remarkable consistency and unwavering tenacity on the court have earned him numerous titles both in India and internationally. And now, adding yet another feather to his cap, Geto has been named a winner of The Telegraph online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025.

Hailing from the scenic landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh, Geto Sora, a mere nine years old and a student of Little Star School, Naharlagun, is rapidly establishing himself as a formidable force in the world of junior badminton. His remarkable consistency and unwavering tenacity on the court have earned him numerous titles both in India and internationally. And now, adding yet another feather to his cap, Geto has been named a winner of The Telegraph online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025.

Winning the '18 Under 18' award has been a moment of immense pride and motivation for the young champion. "Winning the '18 Under 18' award was an overwhelming and proud moment for me," Geto shared. "I feel lucky to be one of the 18 winners. This achievement gives me confidence to keep going and inspires me to aim even higher."

Geto's dedication to the sport has already opened doors to prestigious opportunities. Having successfully navigated a rigorous selection process, he recently joined the esteemed Hatsun Badminton Centre in Thiruthangal, Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telegraph online Edugraph

His dominance in his home state was emphatically underscored in August 2024 when he clinched the U-11 Boys' Singles title at the prestigious Li-Ming 11th Dorjee Memorial Khandu State Badminton Championship. In June 2024, at the Pilot Pen Cup in Singapore, organised by World Champ, he achieved an extraordinary feat – a hat-trick of titles, winning the U-9 and U-10 Boys’ Singles as well as the U-11 Doubles, showcasing his exceptional talent across multiple age categories on the international stage.

The year 2023 saw him triumph in the U-9 Boys' Singles at the Top Arena Junior International Badminton Championship in Malaysia, once again bringing pride to his state and country with his international victory. Further solidifying his international presence, Geto won the U-9 Boys' Singles title at the BTY-Yonex-Singha Championship held in Bangkok, Thailand, in November 2022, a major milestone in his young career.

Back on home soil, in October 2022, he was crowned champion in the U-9 Boys’ Singles category at the PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship held in Guwahati. His talent was also evident at the Yonex Sunrise 3rd North East Junior Championship in Tezpur, where he once again secured the U-9 Boys’ Singles title. One of his earliest notable victories came at the PSM Open Badminton Tournament in Bengaluru, where he claimed the U-9 Boys’ Singles title.

Looking towards the future, Geto’s aspirations are firmly set on representing his region and his nation on the global stage. "I aim to represent my state and, one day, my country at international-level tournaments," he stated with determination. "I will train hard and dream big, hoping to stand on the Olympic podium. I also want to be a role model for other kids who dream of taking up sports."

Balancing academics and international tournaments isn't easy, especially for a child his age. But with the support of his family, Geto manages to excel in both. “Balancing both school and badminton is challenging. It’s not easy, but my parents support me and help by arranging extra home tuition,” he adds.

At The Telegraph online Edugraph, we celebrate the grit, glory, and promise of this young champion who continues to script history with every swing of his racquet.