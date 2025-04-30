Meet Agnivh Bora, 18 Under 18 Award 2025 Winner, Lighting the Path for Youth Empowerment

Summary With a strong commitment to community welfare and a drive to spark meaningful conversations, he continues to make a tangible impact through various initiatives Since 2021, Agnivh has served as the Head of the Youth Squad at the Early Childhood Development Forum (ECDF), where he has led efforts to promote early learning and holistic development

Agnivh Prakash Bora, a 16-year-old of The Assam Valley School, Balipara, is a dedicated student and a passionate advocate for social service, education, and youth empowerment. With a strong commitment to community welfare and a drive to spark meaningful conversations, he continues to make a tangible impact through various initiatives.

Winner of The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025, Agnivh is overwhelmed with joy. He says, “I am thrilled and deeply honored to have won the Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Award. This recognition marks a significant milestone in my life, and I am truly grateful that my work has been appreciated. It inspires me to push forward with even greater passion in the future.”

“Being selected among the top 50 itself was incredibly reassuring, and when my name was announced as a winner, my joy knew no bounds. One of the most memorable moments was seeing the happiness and pride on my mother’s face when we met after the event,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 2021, Agnivh has served as the Head of the Youth Squad at the Early Childhood Development Forum (ECDF), where he has led efforts to promote early learning and holistic development. Under his leadership, ECDF has organised impactful discussions and collaborative initiatives with reputed institutions to advance early childhood education. His commitment to social causes goes beyond leadership roles—Agnivh has been actively involved in on-ground efforts such as flood victim rehabilitation camps, working alongside organisations like WICCI, the Robin Hood Army, and Tender Petals Preschools.

“My future aspiration is to establish my own NGO dedicated to preserving the rich culture and heritage of Assam, as well as protecting the region's diverse flora and fauna. I have already begun researching the necessary processes and will soon initiate the formal steps to bring this vision to life. A key part of this endeavor will be building a strong team of youth leaders who are passionate about working for this cause,” said Agnivh on his career goals.

“I will continue my work with ECDF, supporting children through relief efforts, advocating for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and promoting child rights. I believe that combining cultural preservation with social responsibility can lead to meaningful and lasting change.”

Agnivh is also an articulate public speaker, known for addressing key issues in education and sustainability. He has hosted and moderated live ECDF events in Guwahati, Assam, and New Delhi, collaborating with institutions such as Down Town University, the Council for Fair Business Practices (CFBP), and Salwan Public School to drive conversations around fair business practices and early childhood education. Agnivh’s interest in fostering dialogue extends to his work as a columnist for the EdClad Journal.

Sharing about his experience at The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025, he said, “Seeing the happiness and pride on my mother’s face when we met after the event was so surreal. Listening to Shashi Tharoor sir’s inspiring advice for the youth, the proud moment of receiving the award, and the overall experience of being part of such a well-organized and impactful event, I feel really blessed.”

With unwavering dedication to education, social service, and youth-led advocacy, Agnivh Prakash Bora is emerging as a powerful voice for change.