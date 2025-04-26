The Soulful Melody Maker - Meet Saranya Sarkar, Winner of the 18 under 18 Awards!

Summary Saranya Sarkar, a 15-year-old student of Bedibhawan Rabitirtha Vidyalaya, Nadia, is quietly but confidently carving his name in the world of Indian classical music. His dedication to the ethereal voice of the bansuri has earned him a well-deserved place among the winners of The Telegraph online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025.

Saranya Sarkar, a 15-year-old student of Bedibhawan Rabitirtha Vidyalaya, Nadia, is quietly but confidently carving his name in the world of Indian classical music. A prodigious Hindustani classical flautist, Saranya’s soulful performances and technical brilliance have already positioned him as one of the brightest young talents of his generation. His dedication to the ethereal voice of the bansuri has earned him a well-deserved place among the winners of The Telegraph online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025.

Saranya’s musical journey began under the guidance of Sri Uday Dey. Over the years, his taalim expanded to vocal lessons under Pandit Sandipan Samajpati and tabla under Pandit Parimal Chakraborty, giving him a well-rounded understanding of both melody and rhythm.



Winning the 18 under 18 award has been a source of immense joy and motivation for the young flautist, “It is very exciting to be one of the 18 winners. Winning such a prestigious award in the initial days of my musical journey will definitely encourage me to nurture my passion to grow up as an Indian classical musician,” Saranya shared.

The year 2023 was particularly significant for Saranya, marked by a series of remarkable achievements. He was awarded the prestigious CCRT (Centre for Cultural Resources and Training) Scholarship for Hindustani Music (Instrumental – Flute), clinched first prizes at the All India Music and Dance Competition, Akhil Bharatiya Sangeet Pratiyogita at Yamunanagar, and the Vishvas Sangeet Samiti Competition. He also stood second at the Sangeet Piyasi Competition and claimed the top spot in the 13th All India Inter-School Competition in the solo flute category. His list of accolades extends to 2022 as well, where he emerged as the winner of Jhankriti 2022, a national-level contest organised by the World Forum for Art and Culture in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

When asked what drew him to the flute out of all instruments, Saranya’s answer is rooted in simplicity and reverence. “Flute is a very simple instrument, but the melody it produces is heavenly. It is only a piece of bamboo which comes from Mother Nature. I can carry it effortlessly. No animal skin, no metal strings are needed,” he explained.

The awards ceremony provided Saranya with a particularly memorable experience during the finalist interview. "During the interview session for the finalist, I got the opportunity to perform before esteemed judges, which was a very memorable moment for me," he recalled.

Looking ahead, Saranya dreams of becoming an accomplished Indian classical musician while also exploring diverse genres. “I want to develop my distinctive style of playing. Along with that, I want to explore other forms of music such as semi-classical, light music and collaborations with western music,” he shared.

At The Telegraph online Edugraph, we celebrate Saranya’s devotion to his art and wish him endless melodies of success in the years to come.