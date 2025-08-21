FMGE June 2025 Scorecards Today: Check Validity and Download Window Deadline

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the scorecards for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2025 session today, August 21. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their individual scorecards from the official website — natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the scorecards for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2025 session today, August 21. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their individual scorecards from the official website — natboard.edu.in — using their login credentials.

The FMGE June 2025 exam was conducted on July 26 at designated centres across India, and the results were declared on August 13 in the form of a PDF merit list. Unlike the result PDF, which was publicly accessible, downloading the scorecard will require a registered user ID and password.

NBEMS has clarified that the FMGE 2025 scorecard will remain available online for only six months from the date of publication. Candidates are strongly advised to download and preserve their scorecards within this period. However, the scorecard is a provisional document and cannot be used to obtain registration with State Medical Councils (SMCs).

NBEMS has also informed that candidates must collect their official FMGE Pass Certificate after in-person verification of identity and documents. The schedule for verification and certificate collection will soon be announced on the official website.

The FMGE is a mandatory screening test for Indian nationals and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) who have completed their primary medical qualifications abroad and wish to practise medicine in India. Clearing FMGE is essential for securing registration with State Medical Councils.