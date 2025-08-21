Karnataka Examination Authority

KEA Begins Karnataka UGCET 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling for Ayurveda, Engineering Admissions- Check Dates Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Aug 2025
14:01 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Registered candidates can now access and update their preferences on the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Candidates have the option to change or delete their existing choices starting today, August 21, and this window will remain open until August 25

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has commenced the choice filling process for Round 2 of admissions to Ayurveda and Engineering programmes through the UGCET 2025. Registered candidates can now access and update their preferences on the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

As part of the second round of counselling, the provisional seat matrix for UGCET 2025 has also been released. Candidates have the option to change or delete their existing choices starting today, August 21, and this window will remain open until August 25.

The provisional seat allotment result for Round 2 is scheduled to be published on August 29, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Ayurveda admissions, KEA has released a separate seat matrix, and the choice preference option is now active. However, only candidates who had previously selected Choice 2 or Choice 3 will be permitted to submit their preferences for Ayurveda courses.

KEA has advised all candidates to regularly visit the official portal for the latest information and important updates regarding the admission process.

Last updated on 21 Aug 2025
14:02 PM
Karnataka Examination Authority Karnataka government
Similar stories
Karnataka Examination Authority

KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Option Entry Link Active! Read Detai. . .

UPSC

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025 Available at upsc.gov.in- Exam Begins Tomorrow

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

BPSC DSO, AD Answer Key 2025 Released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in- Check Date to Raise Objec. . .

FMGE June 2025

FMGE June 2025 Scorecards Today: Check Validity and Download Window Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Karnataka Examination Authority

KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Option Entry Link Active! Read Detai. . .

UPSC

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025 Available at upsc.gov.in- Exam Begins Tomorrow

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

BPSC DSO, AD Answer Key 2025 Released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in- Check Date to Raise Objec. . .

FMGE June 2025

FMGE June 2025 Scorecards Today: Check Validity and Download Window Deadline

WBJEEB

WBJEEB to Close Caste Certificate Upload Window Today for Reserved Category Admission. . .

Independence Day 2025

Kolkata Schools Mark 79th Independence Day with Pride, Culture and Patriotic Zeal

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality