KEA Begins Karnataka UGCET 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling for Ayurveda, Engineering Admissions- Check Dates Here

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has commenced the choice filling process for Round 2 of admissions to Ayurveda and Engineering programmes through the UGCET 2025. Registered candidates can now access and update their preferences on the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

As part of the second round of counselling, the provisional seat matrix for UGCET 2025 has also been released. Candidates have the option to change or delete their existing choices starting today, August 21, and this window will remain open until August 25.

The provisional seat allotment result for Round 2 is scheduled to be published on August 29, 2025.

For Ayurveda admissions, KEA has released a separate seat matrix, and the choice preference option is now active. However, only candidates who had previously selected Choice 2 or Choice 3 will be permitted to submit their preferences for Ayurveda courses.

KEA has advised all candidates to regularly visit the official portal for the latest information and important updates regarding the admission process.