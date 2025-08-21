WBJEEB to Close Caste Certificate Upload Window Today for Reserved Category Admissions

Summary Eligible candidates must upload their valid caste certificates via the official WBJEEB admission portal: wbjeeb.nic.in While WBJEEB has not yet released the official counselling schedule, sources suggest that WBJEE 2025 counselling is likely to begin by the end of August

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will close the window today at 11:59 PM for SC, ST, and OBC candidates to upload their caste certificates. This is a mandatory step for reserved category candidates seeking admission to engineering, architecture, and pharmacy programmes at colleges across West Bengal.

Eligible candidates must upload their valid caste certificates via the official WBJEEB admission portal: wbjeeb.nic.in.

This development comes in compliance with a directive from the Calcutta High Court, which ordered WBJEEB to publish a fresh merit list with a 7% reservation for 66 OBC classes under the old reservation policy. The board is expected to release the revised WBJEE 2025 merit list by August 22.

Originally, WBJEE 2025 results were scheduled to be declared on August 7. However, a day before the announcement, Justice Kaushik Chanda initiated contempt proceedings against WBJEEB for allegedly violating an earlier court order. As a result, the merit list was withheld and a revised version was mandated.

A previous circular issued by the board stated, “SC/ST/OBC candidates are requested to mention their respective caste/ tribe/ community names, and upload their respective certificates through the window available in WBJEEB’s websites from 18.08.2025 to 21.08.2025 (11:59 pm).”

Following the publication of the revised merit list, the next phase will involve choice filling and choice locking. While WBJEEB has not yet released the official counselling schedule, sources suggest that WBJEE 2025 counselling is likely to begin by the end of August.

Candidates are strongly advised to monitor the official website for further announcements and important updates.