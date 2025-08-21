Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

BPSC DSO, AD Answer Key 2025 Released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in- Check Date to Raise Objections Here

Posted on 21 Aug 2025
15:21 PM

Summary
The Bihar Public Service Commission issued the BPSC DSO, AD Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the prelims examination for the recruitment of District Statistical Officer/ Assistant Director can check the provisional answer key by visiting the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The official notice reads, “The provisional answers to the questions of General Studies subject of District Statistical Officer/Assistant Director written (objective) competitive examination under Advertisement No. 38/2025 held on 03.08.2025 are displayed on the website of the Commission from 20.08.2025. Information related to filing objection on the above displayed provisional reply will be made available soon.”

Through this recruitment drive, the BPSC aims to fill a total of 47 vacancies. As per the schedule, the preliminary examination took place on August 3, 2025, in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 PM. The official date for challenging objections against the answer key will be notified soon.

BPSC DSO, AD Answer Key 2025: Direct Link

BPSC DSO, AD Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to check the BPSC District Statistical Officer/Assistant Director Provisional Answer Key 2025
  3. The Answer Key PDF will be displayed on a new page
  4. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference
