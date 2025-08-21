DU UG Admission 2025: Spot Round 1 Registration Begins August 25- Detailed Schedule Inside

Summary Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the university's official admission portal: admission.uod.ac.in According to the university's notice, only those candidates who have registered for CSAS UG but have not secured admission to any college as of August 24 will be eligible to participate in the spot round

The University of Delhi (DU) has officially announced the schedule for Spot Round 1 of UG admissions 2025 under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). The registration window will open on August 25 and close on August 27, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the university's official admission portal: admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the university's notice, only those candidates who have registered for CSAS UG but have not secured admission to any college as of August 24 will be eligible to participate in the spot round.

Meanwhile, DU will release the results for upgraded seat allocations under earlier CSAS rounds on August 22 at 5 PM.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university has clearly stated that no options for “Upgrade” or “Withdraw” will be provided during the spot admission rounds. The seat allocated during this round will be considered final and cannot be changed or upgraded in any subsequent spot admission rounds.

DU is offering 71,624 undergraduate seats across 69 colleges and 79 UG programmes for the academic year 2025-26.

For the latest updates and to apply, students are advised to regularly check the official DU admission website.