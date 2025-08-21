Delhi University (DU)

DU UG Admission 2025: Spot Round 1 Registration Begins August 25- Detailed Schedule Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Aug 2025
13:44 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the university's official admission portal: admission.uod.ac.in
According to the university's notice, only those candidates who have registered for CSAS UG but have not secured admission to any college as of August 24 will be eligible to participate in the spot round

The University of Delhi (DU) has officially announced the schedule for Spot Round 1 of UG admissions 2025 under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). The registration window will open on August 25 and close on August 27, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the university's official admission portal: admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the university's notice, only those candidates who have registered for CSAS UG but have not secured admission to any college as of August 24 will be eligible to participate in the spot round.

Meanwhile, DU will release the results for upgraded seat allocations under earlier CSAS rounds on August 22 at 5 PM.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university has clearly stated that no options for “Upgrade” or “Withdraw” will be provided during the spot admission rounds. The seat allocated during this round will be considered final and cannot be changed or upgraded in any subsequent spot admission rounds.

DU is offering 71,624 undergraduate seats across 69 colleges and 79 UG programmes for the academic year 2025-26.

For the latest updates and to apply, students are advised to regularly check the official DU admission website.

Last updated on 21 Aug 2025
13:45 PM
Delhi University (DU) DU
Similar stories
MP NEET UG 2025

DME MP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Revised Seat Allotment Result Released- Read Details Here

Indian Navy

Indian Navy Issues INCET Admit Card 2025 at incet.cbt-exam.in- Direct Link to Downloa. . .

IBPS

IBPS Clerk Registration 2025 Concludes Today at ibps.in- 10000+ Vacancies To be Fille. . .

Karnataka Examination Authority

KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Option Entry Link Active! Read Detai. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MP NEET UG 2025

DME MP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Revised Seat Allotment Result Released- Read Details Here

Indian Navy

Indian Navy Issues INCET Admit Card 2025 at incet.cbt-exam.in- Direct Link to Downloa. . .

IBPS

IBPS Clerk Registration 2025 Concludes Today at ibps.in- 10000+ Vacancies To be Fille. . .

IIM

Parliament Approves IIM Guwahati: India's 22nd IIM to Start Admissions This Year with. . .

Karnataka Examination Authority

KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Option Entry Link Active! Read Detai. . .

UPSC

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025 Available at upsc.gov.in- Exam Begins Tomorrow

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality