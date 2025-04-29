Mark of Musical Brilliance! Meet Rose Dam Roy, Winner of 18 under 18 Awards 2025

Summary With 37 international awards across 19 countries, Rose has established herself as one of India’s youngest and most accomplished pianists in the international music circuit Her journey is supported by scholarships and mentorships from institutions such as Neemrana Music Foundation, Delhi Music Society, Asawari Foundation, and the German Consulate, Kolkat

Rose Dam Roy, a 12-year-old Western classical pianist from Kolkata, is making waves on the global stage with her extraordinary talent and unmatched dedication. With 37 international awards across 19 countries, Rose has established herself as one of India’s youngest and most accomplished pianists in the international music circuit.

At just 11, she became the youngest Indian to earn an International Music Performance Diploma with Distinction, a feat recognised by the India Book of Records. She also holds the ABRSM Level 4 Diploma in Music Performance, scoring 45/50—equivalent to a first-year undergraduate recital.

Winner of The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025, Rose wishes to explore western classical piano and take it up professionally. "I want to explore western classical piano at its highest professional level and reach global audience, with my Indian roots," she said.

Earlier, she set another national record by clearing the ABRSM Grade 8 Piano Exam with Distinction at age 10. Since the age of 9, Rose has won 22 first-place awards internationally, with honours like the Grand Prix and Laureate Prize in competitions across Italy, Serbia, Russia, Romania, Macedonia, and more. She has performed at prestigious global festivals, including Napolinova (Italy), Malta International Piano Festival, Grand Laureate Concert (Slovenia), and Muse Competition (Greece).

Talking about winning the 18 under 18 awards, she said, "It was a very tense moment which led to the outburst of joy after hearing my name being announced as a winner. I felt very much motivated to pursue my musical journey with my very best. It was also a great honour to be recognised by Team Edugraph in this prestigious platform."

Her journey is supported by scholarships and mentorships from institutions such as Neemrana Music Foundation, Delhi Music Society, Asawari Foundation, and the German Consulate, Kolkata. Featured in Serenade Magazine, Rose is celebrated by global maestros and continues to inspire as a trailblazer for Western classical music in India.

"The session of Dr Sashi Tharoor revealed the value of time and the importance of utilizing it effectively. This view has been very influential upon me," she added.

With a journey marked by groundbreaking achievements and unwavering passion, Rose Dam Roy continues to inspire as a young ambassador of Western classical music from India to the world.