AP POLYCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Schedule Released! Seat Allotment on July 23

The Department of Technical Education (DTE) announced the schedule for the final phase of Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) counselling 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of AP POLYCET at polycet.ap.gov.in.

As per the schedule, candidates will be able to pay the fee online from July 17 to 19. Certificate verification and option entry will be done from July 18 to July 20, 2025. The change of web options can be done on July 21, 2025. The seat allotment result will be displayed on July 23, 2025. Those who have not paid the AP POLYCET counselling fee are required to pay Rs 700 (for OC and BC candidates) and Rs 250 (for SC and ST candidates).

Applicants must note that those who have not attended certificate verification during the first phase will have to get their documents verified from any helpline center in this final phase after payment of processing fee online.

AP POLYCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Schedule

Online processing fee payment- July 17 to 19

Certificate verification- July 18 to 20

Option entry- July 18 to 20

Change of web options- July 21

Seat Allotment- July 23

Self-Reporting and reporting at college- July 24 to 26

In this final phase the Options given in first Phase will not be considered for allotment and candidates have to exercise options afresh. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.