Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar initiates activities to raise awareness on SDGs laid down by UN

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Feb 2025
13:58 PM
The 17 universal goals are meant to balance the three dimensions of sustainable development: social, economic and environmental

The 17 universal goals are meant to balance the three dimensions of sustainable development: social, economic and environmental

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar embarked on an inspiring initiative to raise awareness about the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) enumerated by the United Nations. Through innovative models, informative charts, engaging presentations, interactive and problem-solving activities, the students pledged to contribute to a transformed world.

Every nation today is facing critical challenges in terms of poverty and inequality. The purpose of this collaborative journey is to shift the world on to a sustainable and resilient path, to ensure that all human beings fulfil their potential with dignity, equality and in a healthy environment. The 17 universal goals are meant to balance the three dimensions of sustainable development: social, economic and environmental.

On February 8, 2025, the students from Classes III to IX and XI showcased their commitment towards social, economic and technological progress in harmony with nature through various sustainable goals: good health, sanitation, clean water, industry, innovation, infrastructure, climate action, sustainable cities, affordable clean energy, gender inequality, responsible production, consumption and economic growth.

"By using eco-friendly materials and creating a clothing line which is gender fluid, we are trying to break the age-old prototypes and move towards a sustainable world," remarked one of the senior faculty members teaching Fashion Designing, while explaining the relevance of fashion shows in the changing times.

Prof Chandradeep (CD) Mitra, mentor and advisor of IIM Calcutta, Innovation Park, Founder CEO of PipalMajik and the Co-Founder of Meta4 Sight was among the distinguished guests. He was joined by Rajeev Agarwal, Director of Techno Electric and Engineering, a leading power-infrastructure company in India. Prof Sandip Das, a retired Professor from Jadavpur University's Mechanical Engineering Department, also graced the occasion, reinforcing the importance of collective efforts in achieving the SDGs.

"The last week has been a roller-coaster ride filled with excitement and valuable learning experience for all of us. Through our collaborative project we are trying to highlight the importance of sustainable perspectives so that the future generations are more mindful and respectful towards their environment," said Sampurna Bhattacharya, a student of Class XI Science.

In the words of Prof Chandradeep (CD) Mitra, "It was a wonderful session and a tremendous amount of effort had been put in." He admitted that there are no easy solutions to these complex problems. While appreciating the opening song, Imagine, by John Lennon, he also added that today merely imagining is not enough. It must be complemented with action.

"The future of our planet depends on our collective actions today. Let us empower our youth to be the champions of sustainable development for a better tomorrow," he added.

Last updated on 12 Feb 2025
13:58 PM
Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar
