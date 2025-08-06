Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar Organises ComQuest 2025- A Stimulating Business Fest

Summary The event brought together some of the brightest young minds from ten different schools like the BSS , Modern High School for Girls, Laxmipat Singhania Academy and Mahadevi Birla World Academy ComQuest 2025 was graced by the presence of renowned educationist- Ms. Gomathy Venkateshwara, former Principal of Malti International School, Nepal, and Bombay International School

Organized by Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar on the 2nd of August, 2025, ComQuest 2025 emerged as a dynamic and intellectually stimulating business fest. It was thoughtfully designed to challenge students’ business acumen, analytical reasoning, and creative thinking. The event brought together some of the brightest young minds from ten different schools like the BSS, Modern High School for Girls, Laxmipat Singhania Academy and Mahadevi Birla World Academy -all competing in a series of diverse and engaging events that highlighted the many facets of Commerce.

Held within the vibrant atmosphere of the school campus, ComQuest was charged with enthusiasm, collaboration, and competitive spirit. The energy on the grounds was palpable, reflecting weeks of meticulous preparation. The tireless efforts of the organizers came to fruition through the smooth execution of the event, and the result was an experience that was both enriching and memorable.

The range and innovation of events made ComQuest 2025 truly exceptional. The flagship event - Auctorite, showcased young CEOs and journalists navigating the challenges of the corporate world and presenting their strategies before a distinguished panel of judges. Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar claimed the first position in this high-stakes event with their compelling performance. Another highlight was Finesse, a reverse shark tank challenge conducted with clever twists and boardroom satire, where G.D. Birla Centre for Education emerged victorious. They also aced Tredecce- a thrilling live stock market simulation, also saw GD Birla Centre for Education. Juricelle- a mock courtroom event where students displayed legal prowess and persuasive argumentation, was won by Modern High School for Girls.

Among the uniquely structured contests were two events conducted online . Assemblage that focused on catalogue creation and product branding. It was won by The BSS School. Reelique, which tested students’ ability to communicate business concepts through short-form video content, saw Mahadevi Birla World Academy securing the top position. Other standout events included Resonaire- a podcast-making challenge was won by Lakshmipat Singhania Academy, and Signaire- a logo and branding design competition, where Aditya Academy Senior Secondary School claimed victory.

Each school brought forward teams brimming with creativity, intellect, and passion, raising the bar across all rounds of the fest.

ComQuest 2025 was graced by the presence of renowned educationist- Ms. Gomathy Venkateshwara, former Principal of Malpi International School, Nepal, and Bombay International School. Her inspiring words during the ceremony served to motivate and uplift the spirits of all participants and attendees.

The jury comprised accomplished professionals from both the private and public sector. Their thoughtful feedback and insightful observations proved invaluable. They were deeply impressed by the wit, grit, and sharp thinking displayed by the participating students.

The atmosphere throughout the event was vibrant and charged. Participants were unanimous in expressing how thrilled they were to be part of such a fun-filled, intellectually challenging fest.

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy was declared the overall winner and was awarded the Best School Trophy for their consistent excellence. Modern High School for Girls was named runner up, having impressed both the judges and the audience with their thoughtful participation and strong performances.

The success of ComQuest 2025 would not have been possible without the constant support of our dedicated faculty. We extend our deepest gratitude to our esteemed judges and guest speakers for their valuable time and guidance. We are equally grateful to our sponsors, whose generous contributions not only supported the logistical execution of the event but also reinforced the spirit of youth-driven innovation and academic excellence that ComQuest stands for.

ComQuest 2025 was much more than a competition—it was a celebration of commerce, collaboration, and creativity.