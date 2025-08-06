Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar Organises ComQuest 2025- A Stimulating Business Fest

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Aug 2025
15:05 PM

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The event brought together some of the brightest young minds from ten different schools like the BSS , Modern High School for Girls, Laxmipat Singhania Academy and Mahadevi Birla World Academy
ComQuest 2025 was graced by the presence of renowned educationist- Ms. Gomathy Venkateshwara, former Principal of Malti International School, Nepal, and Bombay International School

Organized by Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar on the 2nd of August, 2025, ComQuest 2025 emerged as a dynamic and intellectually stimulating business fest. It was thoughtfully designed to challenge students’ business acumen, analytical reasoning, and creative thinking. The event brought together some of the brightest young minds from ten different schools like the BSS, Modern High School for Girls, Laxmipat Singhania Academy and Mahadevi Birla World Academy -all competing in a series of diverse and engaging events that highlighted the many facets of Commerce.

Held within the vibrant atmosphere of the school campus, ComQuest was charged with enthusiasm, collaboration, and competitive spirit. The energy on the grounds was palpable, reflecting weeks of meticulous preparation. The tireless efforts of the organizers came to fruition through the smooth execution of the event, and the result was an experience that was both enriching and memorable.

The range and innovation of events made ComQuest 2025 truly exceptional. The flagship event - Auctorite, showcased young CEOs and journalists navigating the challenges of the corporate world and presenting their strategies before a distinguished panel of judges. Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar claimed the first position in this high-stakes event with their compelling performance. Another highlight was Finesse, a reverse shark tank challenge conducted with clever twists and boardroom satire, where G.D. Birla Centre for Education emerged victorious. They also aced Tredecce- a thrilling live stock market simulation, also saw GD Birla Centre for Education. Juricelle- a mock courtroom event where students displayed legal prowess and persuasive argumentation, was won by Modern High School for Girls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the uniquely structured contests were two events conducted online . Assemblage that focused on catalogue creation and product branding. It was won by The BSS School. Reelique, which tested students’ ability to communicate business concepts through short-form video content, saw Mahadevi Birla World Academy securing the top position. Other standout events included Resonaire- a podcast-making challenge was won by Lakshmipat Singhania Academy, and Signaire- a logo and branding design competition, where Aditya Academy Senior Secondary School claimed victory.

Each school brought forward teams brimming with creativity, intellect, and passion, raising the bar across all rounds of the fest.

ComQuest 2025 was graced by the presence of renowned educationist- Ms. Gomathy Venkateshwara, former Principal of Malpi International School, Nepal, and Bombay International School. Her inspiring words during the ceremony served to motivate and uplift the spirits of all participants and attendees.

The jury comprised accomplished professionals from both the private and public sector. Their thoughtful feedback and insightful observations proved invaluable. They were deeply impressed by the wit, grit, and sharp thinking displayed by the participating students.

The atmosphere throughout the event was vibrant and charged. Participants were unanimous in expressing how thrilled they were to be part of such a fun-filled, intellectually challenging fest.

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy was declared the overall winner and was awarded the Best School Trophy for their consistent excellence. Modern High School for Girls was named runner up, having impressed both the judges and the audience with their thoughtful participation and strong performances.

The success of ComQuest 2025 would not have been possible without the constant support of our dedicated faculty. We extend our deepest gratitude to our esteemed judges and guest speakers for their valuable time and guidance. We are equally grateful to our sponsors, whose generous contributions not only supported the logistical execution of the event but also reinforced the spirit of youth-driven innovation and academic excellence that ComQuest stands for.

ComQuest 2025 was much more than a competition—it was a celebration of commerce, collaboration, and creativity.

Last updated on 06 Aug 2025
16:17 PM
Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar Business Fest
Similar stories
Sister Nivedita University

SNU Along with ICC Hosts Chemistry Olympiad 2.0 in Honour of Acharya PC Ray

SPK Jain Futuristic Academy

Diplomacia 2025 Begins: Kolkata’s First Youth Forum Merges Diplomacy, Law & Civic E. . .

BDM International school

BDM International Gears Up for Draupadi Devi Khaitan Memorial Interschool Debate 2025

Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

AI Meets Bioscience: Popular Talk at BITM to Explore the Future of Life Sciences

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET counselling

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Provisional Merit List Expected Today- Check Dat. . .

NIFT

NIFT Spot Round Counselling 2025 Choice Filling Closes Today at nift.ac.in- College R. . .

Sister Nivedita University

SNU Along with ICC Hosts Chemistry Olympiad 2.0 in Honour of Acharya PC Ray

foreign universities

Foreign Varsities From USA, UK, Australia Expand Footprint in India Amid Policy Refor. . .

CBSE 2025

CBSE Makes 75% Attendance Mandatory for 2026 Class 10, 12 Board Exam Eligibility

Madhya Pradesh government

DME Madhya Pradesh To Issue MP NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Today- Deta. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality