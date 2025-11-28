BSEB to Begin Bihar DElEd Admission 2025 Registration from Tomorrow; 30,800 Seats to Be Allotted

Summary Candidates seeking admission for the 2025–27 session can submit their applications and pay the registration fee through the official website, bsebdeled.com, until December 5, 2025 Admissions will be conducted based on the Bihar DElEd Result 2025, through which 30,800 seats across government and private training institutes recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and BSEB will be offered

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to begin the registration process for Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) admission 2025 from November 29, 2025. Candidates seeking admission for the 2025–27 session can submit their applications and pay the registration fee through the official website, bsebdeled.com, until December 5, 2025.

Admissions will be conducted based on the Bihar DElEd Result 2025, through which 30,800 seats across government and private training institutes recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and BSEB will be offered.

Bihar DElEd Counselling 2025 Schedule

Online application and fee payment: November 29 to December 5, 2025

First selection list: December 11, 2025

Admission on first list: December 11–16, 2025

Slide-up application window: Until December 16, 2025

Final seat update by institutes: Until December 17, 2025

Option change for non-selected candidates: December 17–18, 2025

Second selection list: December 21, 2025

Admission on second list: December 21–26, 2025

Final seat update by institutes: Until December 27, 2025

Third selection list: January 3, 2026

Admission on third list: January 3–8, 2026

Final seat update by institutes: January 9, 2026

The registration fee for candidates belonging to EWS, BC, and EBC categories is Rs 500 whereas SC, ST candidates will be required to pay Rs 350.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates, timely notifications, and detailed instructions regarding the counselling process.