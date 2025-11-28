BSEB to Begin Bihar DElEd Admission 2025 Registration from Tomorrow; 30,800 Seats to Be Allotted

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to begin the registration process for Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) admission 2025 from November 29, 2025. Candidates seeking admission for the 2025–27 session can submit their applications and pay the registration fee through the official website, bsebdeled.com, until December 5, 2025.
Admissions will be conducted based on the Bihar DElEd Result 2025, through which 30,800 seats across government and private training institutes recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and BSEB will be offered.
Bihar DElEd Counselling 2025 Schedule
- Online application and fee payment: November 29 to December 5, 2025
- First selection list: December 11, 2025
- Admission on first list: December 11–16, 2025
- Slide-up application window: Until December 16, 2025
- Final seat update by institutes: Until December 17, 2025
- Option change for non-selected candidates: December 17–18, 2025
- Second selection list: December 21, 2025
- Admission on second list: December 21–26, 2025
- Final seat update by institutes: Until December 27, 2025
- Third selection list: January 3, 2026
- Admission on third list: January 3–8, 2026
- Final seat update by institutes: January 9, 2026
The registration fee for candidates belonging to EWS, BC, and EBC categories is Rs 500 whereas SC, ST candidates will be required to pay Rs 350.
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates, timely notifications, and detailed instructions regarding the counselling process.