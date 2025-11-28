CBSE 2026

CBSE Begins CTET February 2026 Registration at ctet.nic.in; Exam Scheduled for February 8

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Nov 2025
16:38 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates can apply online through the official CTET website, ctet.nic.in
The CTET February 2026 examination will be conducted on February 8, 2026, in two shifts: Paper I from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and Paper II from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially started the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, ctet.nic.in, until December 18, 2025.

The CTET exam will be conducted on February 8, 2026, in two shifts: Paper I from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and Paper II from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. The test is a mandatory qualification for aspiring teachers for classes I to VIII in schools across India.

CTET February 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in

2. Click on CTET February 2026 registration link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details

4. Once registration is done, login to the account

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee

6. Click on submit and download the page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

CTET February 2026: Fee Structure

  • General/OBC: ₹1000 for one paper, ₹1200 for both papers
  • SC/ST/Differently-Abled: ₹500 for one paper, ₹600 for both papers

CBSE has advised candidates to ensure that all information entered during registration is accurate, as discrepancies may lead to rejection. The board will issue admit cards and other examination details in due course.

Last updated on 28 Nov 2025
16:39 PM
CBSE 2026 CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)
