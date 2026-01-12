India Post Launches Global Letter Writing Contest for Children: Eligibility, Prizes & Application Steps

Summary India Post has announced the organisation of an International Letter Writing Competition for children. The theme for this year’s competition is “Write a letter to a friend about why human connection matters in a digital world.”

India Post has announced the organisation of an International Letter Writing Competition for children, offering young participants an opportunity to express the importance of human relationships in an increasingly digital world. The competition will be held on March 10, 2026, under the aegis of the Universal Postal Union (UPU).

The theme for this year’s competition is “Write a letter to a friend about why human connection matters in a digital world.” The initiative aims to encourage creativity, thoughtful expression, and the traditional art of letter writing among children.

The competition is open to children between 9 and 15 years of age, as on May 5, 2026. It will be conducted at multiple centres across eastern and northeastern India, including Kolkata, Durgapur, Siliguri, Gangtok, and Port Blair. The examination will be held for a duration of one hour, from noon to 1 PM on the scheduled date.

As per the guidelines, participants must submit their entries in the form of a handwritten letter, with the content not exceeding 800 words. The letter may be written in English or any language listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India, allowing students to express themselves in their preferred language.

Students interested in participating must complete the application process strictly as per the prescribed guidelines. The last date for submission of applications is March 5, 2026.

Eligible participants are required to apply through their respective schools or directly to the designated Centre-in-Charge, as notified by the postal authorities. Each applicant must submit the application form in the prescribed bilingual format (English and Hindi) on plain paper. The application must include the candidate’s personal and academic details as specified in the official proforma.

Along with the application form, participants must attach three recent passport-size photographs and two photocopies of a valid age-proof document, such as a birth certificate or Aadhaar card. One copy of the completed application form must be retained by the applicant, as it will serve as the hall ticket for entry to the examination centre on the day of the competition.

Students studying in schools are required to submit their applications to their school authorities on or before March 5, 2026. The school authorities will then forward the applications to the nearest designated Centre-in-Charge by March 7, 2026. Candidates will appear for the competition at the centre to which their school has forwarded the application.

On the day of the examination, candidates must produce a valid Aadhaar card, birth certificate, or school ID card in original. The use of mobile phones, laptops, books, or any reference material inside the examination hall is strictly prohibited. Answer sheets will be provided at the venue by the Centre-in-Charge.

Each answer sheet must include essential candidate details such as name, photograph, date of birth, school details, and correspondence address in both English and Hindi, filled in the participant’s own handwriting.

The competition offers attractive cash prizes at both Circle and National levels. At the Circle level, the first prize carries ₹25,000, followed by ₹10,000 for second place and ₹5,000 for third place, along with certificates. At the National level, winners will receive prizes of ₹50,000, ₹25,000, and ₹10,000, respectively, along with certificates.

The best national entry will represent India at the international level. The Universal Postal Union will select the global winners, who will receive gold, silver, and bronze medals, certificates, and additional prizes. The gold medalist may also be awarded a sponsored trip to the UPU headquarters in Bern, Switzerland, or an alternative prize at the discretion of the UPU.

India Post has urged regional and divisional offices to ensure wide publicity of the competition and encourage schools to participate actively. The initiative underscores India Post’s commitment to nurturing creativity among children while reinforcing the value of meaningful human connections beyond digital platforms.

Read the official notice here.