Bar Council of India

BCI Opens AIBE 20 OMR Sheet Rechecking from January 14, Results to Be Emailed

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Jan 2026
16:05 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates seeking verification of their AIBE 20 (2025) results can apply online through the official website allindiabarexamination.com
The AIBE 20 exam was conducted on November 30, 2025, and the results were declared on January 7, 2026

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will open the application window for AIBE 20 OMR sheet rechecking on January 14, 2026. Candidates seeking verification of their AIBE 20 (2025) results can apply online through the official website allindiabarexamination.com. The rechecking window will remain open until January 23, 2026.

To apply, candidates must log in using their valid AIBE credentials, including their application number and password, and pay a fee of Rs 500. BCI clarified that applications submitted through other modes, such as physical forms, will not be accepted.

The AIBE 20 exam was conducted on November 30, 2025, and the results were declared on January 7, 2026. Out of 2,51,968 candidates who appeared, 1,74,386 candidates cleared the exam. The OMR sheets of three candidates were not received and were excluded from the result tally. Once verified, the AIBE 20 rechecking results will be sent directly to candidates’ registered email IDs.

ADVERTISEMENT

In related updates, the AIBE 21 exam 2026 has been scheduled for June 7, 2026. Registration for the exam will open on February 11 and close on April 30, with the last date for online fee payment on May 1. The application correction window will be available from May 3, and the admit cards for AIBE 21 will be released on May 22, 2026.

Candidates are advised to visit the official BCI website regularly for further updates and instructions.

Last updated on 12 Jan 2026
16:06 PM
Bar Council of India AIBE XX
Similar stories
NTA

NTA Issues AISSEE 2026 Hall Tickets, Candidates Must Carry Printout to Exam

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

JKBOSE Releases Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet; Exams from Feb 17 to Mar 10

letter writing

India Post Launches Global Letter Writing Contest for Children: Eligibility, Prizes &. . .

NTA

NTA SWAYAM July Session 2025 Results OUT; 82.93% Candidates Appeared for CBT Exams

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NTA

NTA Issues AISSEE 2026 Hall Tickets, Candidates Must Carry Printout to Exam

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

JKBOSE Releases Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet; Exams from Feb 17 to Mar 10

letter writing

India Post Launches Global Letter Writing Contest for Children: Eligibility, Prizes &. . .

NTA

NTA SWAYAM July Session 2025 Results OUT; 82.93% Candidates Appeared for CBT Exams

St Xavier's College

Xavotsav’26: East India’s Premier Inter College Fest returns with ‘Timeless Tra. . .

Rajasthan government

RSSB to Release REET 2025 Admit Card Today; Check Exam Dates and Guidelines

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality