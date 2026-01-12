BCI Opens AIBE 20 OMR Sheet Rechecking from January 14, Results to Be Emailed

Summary Candidates seeking verification of their AIBE 20 (2025) results can apply online through the official website allindiabarexamination.com The AIBE 20 exam was conducted on November 30, 2025, and the results were declared on January 7, 2026

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will open the application window for AIBE 20 OMR sheet rechecking on January 14, 2026. Candidates seeking verification of their AIBE 20 (2025) results can apply online through the official website allindiabarexamination.com. The rechecking window will remain open until January 23, 2026.

To apply, candidates must log in using their valid AIBE credentials, including their application number and password, and pay a fee of Rs 500. BCI clarified that applications submitted through other modes, such as physical forms, will not be accepted.

The AIBE 20 exam was conducted on November 30, 2025, and the results were declared on January 7, 2026. Out of 2,51,968 candidates who appeared, 1,74,386 candidates cleared the exam. The OMR sheets of three candidates were not received and were excluded from the result tally. Once verified, the AIBE 20 rechecking results will be sent directly to candidates’ registered email IDs.

ADVERTISEMENT

In related updates, the AIBE 21 exam 2026 has been scheduled for June 7, 2026. Registration for the exam will open on February 11 and close on April 30, with the last date for online fee payment on May 1. The application correction window will be available from May 3, and the admit cards for AIBE 21 will be released on May 22, 2026.

Candidates are advised to visit the official BCI website regularly for further updates and instructions.