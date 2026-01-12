JKBOSE Releases Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet; Exams from Feb 17 to Mar 10

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the date sheet for Class 10 board exams 2026. The exams will be conducted from February 17 to March 10, 2026, across the union territory.
The JKBOSE Class 10 admit cards will be issued on the official website jkbose.nic.in, containing important details such as exam centre, timings, venue, and guidelines. The board has advised students to strictly follow the instructions printed on the back of the admit card and to carry it on all days of the examination for verification.
Candidates are also instructed not to bring any electronic gadgets or prohibited materials, including mobile phones and headphones, to the examination hall.
JKBOSE Class 10th Datesheet 2026
- Mathematics: February 17, 2026
- Computer Science: February 19, 2026
- Hindi, Urdu: February 21, 2026
- English: February 25, 2026
- Home Science: February 27, 2026
- Social Science: March 2, 2026
- Music: March 5, 2026
- Science: March 6, 2026
- Painting, Art, Drawing: March 7, 2026
- Additional/Optional Subjects: March 9, 2026
- Vocational Subjects: March 10, 2026
All exams will be conducted from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Students are advised to check the official JKBOSE website for further updates and instructions related to the board examinations.