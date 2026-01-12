Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

JKBOSE Releases Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet; Exams from Feb 17 to Mar 10

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Jan 2026
15:41 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The exams will be conducted from February 17 to March 10, 2026, across the union territory
The JKBOSE Class 10 admit cards will be issued on the official website jkbose.nic.in, containing important details such as exam centre, timings, venue, and guidelines

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the date sheet for Class 10 board exams 2026. The exams will be conducted from February 17 to March 10, 2026, across the union territory.

The JKBOSE Class 10 admit cards will be issued on the official website jkbose.nic.in, containing important details such as exam centre, timings, venue, and guidelines. The board has advised students to strictly follow the instructions printed on the back of the admit card and to carry it on all days of the examination for verification.

Candidates are also instructed not to bring any electronic gadgets or prohibited materials, including mobile phones and headphones, to the examination hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

JKBOSE Class 10th Datesheet 2026

  • Mathematics: February 17, 2026
  • Computer Science: February 19, 2026
  • Hindi, Urdu: February 21, 2026
  • English: February 25, 2026
  • Home Science: February 27, 2026
  • Social Science: March 2, 2026
  • Music: March 5, 2026
  • Science: March 6, 2026
  • Painting, Art, Drawing: March 7, 2026
  • Additional/Optional Subjects: March 9, 2026
  • Vocational Subjects: March 10, 2026

All exams will be conducted from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Students are advised to check the official JKBOSE website for further updates and instructions related to the board examinations.

Last updated on 12 Jan 2026
15:42 PM
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) class 10 exams Board Exam 2026
Similar stories
NTA

NTA Issues AISSEE 2026 Hall Tickets, Candidates Must Carry Printout to Exam

Bar Council of India

BCI Opens AIBE 20 OMR Sheet Rechecking from January 14, Results to Be Emailed

letter writing

India Post Launches Global Letter Writing Contest for Children: Eligibility, Prizes &. . .

NTA

NTA SWAYAM July Session 2025 Results OUT; 82.93% Candidates Appeared for CBT Exams

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NTA

NTA Issues AISSEE 2026 Hall Tickets, Candidates Must Carry Printout to Exam

Bar Council of India

BCI Opens AIBE 20 OMR Sheet Rechecking from January 14, Results to Be Emailed

letter writing

India Post Launches Global Letter Writing Contest for Children: Eligibility, Prizes &. . .

NTA

NTA SWAYAM July Session 2025 Results OUT; 82.93% Candidates Appeared for CBT Exams

St Xavier's College

Xavotsav’26: East India’s Premier Inter College Fest returns with ‘Timeless Tra. . .

Rajasthan government

RSSB to Release REET 2025 Admit Card Today; Check Exam Dates and Guidelines

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality