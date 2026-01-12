JKBOSE Releases Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet; Exams from Feb 17 to Mar 10

Summary The exams will be conducted from February 17 to March 10, 2026, across the union territory The JKBOSE Class 10 admit cards will be issued on the official website jkbose.nic.in, containing important details such as exam centre, timings, venue, and guidelines

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the date sheet for Class 10 board exams 2026. The exams will be conducted from February 17 to March 10, 2026, across the union territory.

The JKBOSE Class 10 admit cards will be issued on the official website jkbose.nic.in, containing important details such as exam centre, timings, venue, and guidelines. The board has advised students to strictly follow the instructions printed on the back of the admit card and to carry it on all days of the examination for verification.

Candidates are also instructed not to bring any electronic gadgets or prohibited materials, including mobile phones and headphones, to the examination hall.

JKBOSE Class 10th Datesheet 2026

Mathematics: February 17, 2026

Computer Science: February 19, 2026

Hindi, Urdu: February 21, 2026

English: February 25, 2026

Home Science: February 27, 2026

Social Science: March 2, 2026

Music: March 5, 2026

Science: March 6, 2026

Painting, Art, Drawing: March 7, 2026

Additional/Optional Subjects: March 9, 2026

Vocational Subjects: March 10, 2026

All exams will be conducted from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Students are advised to check the official JKBOSE website for further updates and instructions related to the board examinations.