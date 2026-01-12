NTA Issues AISSEE 2026 Hall Tickets, Candidates Must Carry Printout to Exam

Summary Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society NTA has advised candidates that admit cards will not be sent by post and must not be mutilated or altered in any way

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the AISSEE 2026 admit cards for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society.

The AISSEE 2026 exam will be held on January 18, 2026, in pen-and-paper format across 464 centres nationwide. The examination is being conducted for admission to Classes 6 and 9 in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools for the academic session 2026-27.

AISSEE Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society Click on the ‘AISSEE Admit Card 2026’ link on the homepage Enter your application number and password in the login window Click Submit to view and download the admit card Take a printout of the admit card for future reference

NTA has advised candidates that admit cards will not be sent by post and must not be mutilated or altered in any way. The agency also clarified that the issuance of an admit card does not confirm eligibility, which will be verified at subsequent stages of the admission process.

Candidates are urged to carefully check all details on the admit card and follow the examination guidelines to ensure a smooth process on exam day.