NTA SWAYAM July Session 2025 Results OUT; 82.93% Candidates Appeared for CBT Exams

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Jan 2026
15:18 PM

Summary
Candidates who appeared for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) 2025 July CBT exams can check and download their results from the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/
According to NTA, a total of 82.93% of registered candidates appeared for the computer-based tests (CBT) during the July session

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the SWAYAM July Session 2025 CBT semester results. Candidates who appeared for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) 2025 July CBT exams can check and download their results from the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

According to NTA, a total of 82.93% of registered candidates appeared for the computer-based tests (CBT) during the July session.

The SWAYAM PBT (Paper-Based Test) exams conducted in hybrid mode are still under process. The results for these exams will be declared separately, as per the official notice issued by NTA.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NTA SWAYAM website for updates regarding the PBT results and other related notifications.

Last updated on 12 Jan 2026
15:19 PM
NTA NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Results out
