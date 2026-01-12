Xavotsav’26: East India’s Premier Inter College Fest returns with ‘Timeless Transience’

Summary This year’s theme, “Timeless Transience,” highlights what lingers between what passes and what remains, inviting participants to experience moments that transcend time and space Xavotsav boasts of a wide array of genres like dance, dramatics, music, fine arts, literary arts, quizzes, digital arts, journalism, lifestyle and design events, business competitions, speaking arts, and others

St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, is preparing to open its gates once again to one of the most awaited college fests in the eastern region: Xavotsav 2026, scheduled for 17th and 18th January. This year’s theme, “Timeless Transience,” highlights what lingers between what passes and what remains, inviting participants to experience moments that transcend time and space.

Xavotsav has grown to become a mammoth phenomenon under the pioneering vision of Rev. Dr. Dominic Savio, SJ, Principal, St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous) Kolkata. His commitment towards the College Motto, ‘Nihil Ultra’—meaning ‘Nothing Beyond’ has nurtured the legacy of Xavotsav and taken it further ahead. His guidance remains as the driving force for the students this year too.

Organised by the St. Xavier’s College Students’ Council, Xavotsav has long functioned as more than an annual event. It is a creative map of the city’s youth, offering a space where talent is tested, instincts are sharpened, and voices find shape. This year’s theme meets the moment head-on. “Timeless Transience” challenges performers, thinkers, artists, and innovators to seize the fleeting moment, and turn it into something that refuses to fade.

Xavotsav boasts of a wide array of genres like dance, dramatics, music, fine arts, literary arts, quizzes, digital arts, journalism, lifestyle and design events, business competitions, speaking arts, and others. Each would include carefully structured competitions designed not only to challenge skill but to honour creativity under pressure. The event has always been defined by these high-intensity moments, and this year is no exception. Students from leading colleges across Kolkata are expected to participate once more, bringing with them a mix of competitive spirit and collaborative energy. It is also set to have a line up of eminent personalities from diverse fields, who shall be judging all the competitions. Renowned artists from the world of music, dance, arts, media and so on shall be the esteemed judges of Xavotsav’26. What makes it more interesting is the fact that students from many prominent institutions shall be participating to give their best, taking the standard of performances even further than before.

The memory of last year’s electrifying DJ Night by Afterall and the Nikhil D’Souza concert continues to echo in people’s minds. Over the years, renowned artists like Papon, Nucleya, Ritviz, Gajendra Verma, When Chai Met Toast Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar have graced the stage of Xavotsav. This year aims to match the energy of those evenings, if not raise the stakes entirely. The surplus amount raised through sponsorships for an event of this scale is reserved for student scholarships and other philanthropic activities, in keeping with the ethos of the college.

With only a few days remaining, St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata is once again shifting into the familiar ‘pre-Xavotsav’ flair, and as January approaches, excitement around Xavotsav will only soar higher.

For further event details check out: https://Xavotsav.sxccal.edu