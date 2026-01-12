St Xavier's College

Xavotsav’26: East India’s Premier Inter College Fest returns with ‘Timeless Transience’

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Jan 2026
14:45 PM

St. Xavier's College, Kolkata

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
This year’s theme, “Timeless Transience,” highlights what lingers between what passes and what remains, inviting participants to experience moments that transcend time and space
Xavotsav boasts of a wide array of genres like dance, dramatics, music, fine arts, literary arts, quizzes, digital arts, journalism, lifestyle and design events, business competitions, speaking arts, and others

St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, is preparing to open its gates once again to one of the most awaited college fests in the eastern region: Xavotsav 2026, scheduled for 17th and 18th January. This year’s theme, “Timeless Transience,” highlights what lingers between what passes and what remains, inviting participants to experience moments that transcend time and space.

Xavotsav has grown to become a mammoth phenomenon under the pioneering vision of Rev. Dr. Dominic Savio, SJ, Principal, St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous) Kolkata. His commitment towards the College Motto, ‘Nihil Ultra’—meaning ‘Nothing Beyond’ has nurtured the legacy of Xavotsav and taken it further ahead. His guidance remains as the driving force for the students this year too.

Organised by the St. Xavier’s College Students’ Council, Xavotsav has long functioned as more than an annual event. It is a creative map of the city’s youth, offering a space where talent is tested, instincts are sharpened, and voices find shape. This year’s theme meets the moment head-on. “Timeless Transience” challenges performers, thinkers, artists, and innovators to seize the fleeting moment, and turn it into something that refuses to fade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Xavotsav boasts of a wide array of genres like dance, dramatics, music, fine arts, literary arts, quizzes, digital arts, journalism, lifestyle and design events, business competitions, speaking arts, and others. Each would include carefully structured competitions designed not only to challenge skill but to honour creativity under pressure. The event has always been defined by these high-intensity moments, and this year is no exception. Students from leading colleges across Kolkata are expected to participate once more, bringing with them a mix of competitive spirit and collaborative energy. It is also set to have a line up of eminent personalities from diverse fields, who shall be judging all the competitions. Renowned artists from the world of music, dance, arts, media and so on shall be the esteemed judges of Xavotsav’26. What makes it more interesting is the fact that students from many prominent institutions shall be participating to give their best, taking the standard of performances even further than before.

The memory of last year’s electrifying DJ Night by Afterall and the Nikhil D’Souza concert continues to echo in people’s minds. Over the years, renowned artists like Papon, Nucleya, Ritviz, Gajendra Verma, When Chai Met Toast Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar have graced the stage of Xavotsav. This year aims to match the energy of those evenings, if not raise the stakes entirely. The surplus amount raised through sponsorships for an event of this scale is reserved for student scholarships and other philanthropic activities, in keeping with the ethos of the college.

With only a few days remaining, St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata is once again shifting into the familiar ‘pre-Xavotsav’ flair, and as January approaches, excitement around Xavotsav will only soar higher.

For further event details check out: https://Xavotsav.sxccal.edu

Last updated on 12 Jan 2026
15:10 PM
St Xavier's College Xavotsav 2026 College fest
Similar stories
Conclave

Kolkata Hosts Second SOBA Presidents’ Conclave Celebrating Legacy and Leadership

School Events

Annual Day Programme 2025 Celebrated with Grandeur at St. Montfort’s Senior Seconda. . .

Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

BITM Kolkata Gears Up for Eastern India Science & Engineering Fair 2026 from January . . .

IIFT

IIFT Kolkata Hosts Global AIB South Asia Conference 2026 on Trade and Business Shifts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NTA

NTA Issues AISSEE 2026 Hall Tickets, Candidates Must Carry Printout to Exam

Bar Council of India

BCI Opens AIBE 20 OMR Sheet Rechecking from January 14, Results to Be Emailed

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

JKBOSE Releases Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet; Exams from Feb 17 to Mar 10

letter writing

India Post Launches Global Letter Writing Contest for Children: Eligibility, Prizes &. . .

NTA

NTA SWAYAM July Session 2025 Results OUT; 82.93% Candidates Appeared for CBT Exams

Rajasthan government

RSSB to Release REET 2025 Admit Card Today; Check Exam Dates and Guidelines

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality