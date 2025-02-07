Basant Panchami

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar Celebrates Knowledge and Colours of Life on Basant Panchami 2025

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 Feb 2025
17:16 PM

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar

Summary
Little devotees, resplendent in different shades of yellow, dressed up as Goddess Saraswati, warmed the hearts of everyone present with their adorable charm
The Saraswati Puja ceremony commenced with the chanting of Vedic hymns invoking the blessings of the Goddess Saraswati

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar celebrated Saraswati Puja with great fervour and enthusiasm. The school compound was beautifully adorned with vibrant floral decorations, marking the onset of spring. Little devotees, resplendent in different shades of yellow, dressed up as Goddess Saraswati, warmed the hearts of everyone present with their adorable charm.

The theme, "Education Brings Colours to Your Life" illustrated the power of knowledge in transforming lives. Sir Prosenjit Acharya, the Art Teacher, said, "We're trying to recreate the power of the ancient wisdom, “Tamaso Ma Jyotirgamaya” through two child sculptures: one in the shadows of ignorance, due to lack of education, and the other, radiant and joyful, illuminated by holistic education."

The interplay of colours in the artwork emphasizes that knowledge is not confined to the individual; it has a ripple effect that spreads positivity, progress and prosperity. The highlight of the day lay in the handcrafted installations around the idol, featuring cardboard boxes representing various subjects. A Sit-and-Draw Competition and Rangoli Making Competition allowed students to express their creativity.

The Saraswati Puja ceremony commenced with the chanting of Vedic hymns invoking the blessings of the Goddess Saraswati. A former student, Projjolita Ghosh, who helped with the decorations, said, "Working for such an auspicious day for my alma mater is an honour. We look forward to coming back to school and helping our teachers and juniors in the artwork."

The presence of Mr. Bappa Bhowmik, a renowned illustrator and painter, lent a unique distinction to the festivities. The whole-hearted participation of the entire school community underscored the collective commitment to fostering a culture of knowledge, learning and spiritual enrichment.

"Every year I feel humbled by the dedication and effort of our students and teachers. May Goddess Saraswati bestow her blessings of wisdom, knowledge and prosperity on all of us," said Ms. Sonali Sarkar, the Principal, summing up the significance of the day.

Last updated on 07 Feb 2025
17:17 PM
Basant Panchami Saraswati puja
