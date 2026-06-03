Situated Minds 2026: Loreto College Hosts International Conference on Mental Health Practice

Summary Mental health professionals, researchers, academicians, and students came together at Loreto College for an engaging exchange of ideas and experiences during “Situated Minds: Bridging Theory and Practice in Mental Health,” a one-day international conference. Organised by the Department of Psychology at Loreto College in academic collaboration with the Department of Psychology, West Bengal State University, the conference served as a significant platform.

Mental health professionals, researchers, academicians, and students came together at Loreto College for an engaging exchange of ideas and experiences during “Situated Minds: Bridging Theory and Practice in Mental Health,” a one-day international conference that explored the evolving landscape of mental health care across diverse socio-cultural contexts.

Organised by the Department of Psychology at Loreto College in academic collaboration with the Department of Psychology, West Bengal State University, the conference served as a significant platform for discussing contemporary mental health challenges and the need to connect theoretical knowledge with practical, community-based interventions.

The programme began with a ceremonial inauguration and traditional lamp-lighting. Loreto College

The programme began with a ceremonial inauguration and traditional lamp-lighting, followed by a welcome address by conference convener Dr. Dinaz Jeejeebhoy. Participants were also addressed by Sister Dr. A. Nirmala, Teacher-in-Charge of Loreto College, who highlighted the importance of academic dialogue and collaborative efforts in advancing mental health awareness and practice.

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A major highlight of the conference was the keynote address delivered by Dr. Victor Goh, Associate Professor at HELP University, Malaysia. Speaking on the theme of creating meaningful and lasting impact as mental health professionals, Dr. Goh challenged reductionist approaches to mental health care and advocated a more holistic and community-oriented framework. He stressed the importance of reducing stigma, building collaborative support systems, and fostering psychologically resilient communities through context-sensitive and inclusive interventions.

The keynote session was followed by an insightful panel discussion. Loreto College

The keynote session was followed by an insightful panel discussion titled “Theory and Practice: Lived Experiences of Practitioners.” The discussion featured distinguished mental health professionals Dr. Rima Mukherjee, Ms. Priyanka Bhoopal, and Ms. Lipica Bhattacharyya, who shared valuable perspectives from their professional journeys. Drawing from real-world experiences, the panellists examined the importance of culturally informed and evidence-based practices while addressing ethical considerations and practical challenges encountered in the field. Special emphasis was placed on the need for flexibility in assessment and intervention strategies, particularly when working with diverse communities and individuals with developmental disabilities.

The post-lunch thematic session focused on innovative approaches to mental health care in underserved communities. Ms. Anushka Ghosh from the Urban Mental Health Programme of Iswar Sankalpa delivered an engaging presentation highlighting the treatment gap faced by marginalized populations. She discussed the effectiveness of community-based mental health models that integrate trained mental health workers, peer-support networks, family participation, and awareness initiatives to improve accessibility and inclusivity in mental health services.

Beyond expert discussions, the conference also provided a robust academic platform for emerging researchers and students. Participants from institutions including Loreto College, West Bengal State University, Asutosh College, Gokhale Memorial Girls’ College, Bethune College, and several others presented research findings on a broad range of psychological topics. The event witnessed an impressive 56 paper presentations, alongside poster presentations that showcased contemporary research and innovative perspectives within the field of psychology.

The conference concluded with a formal vote of thanks and the presentation of awards recognising the best paper and poster presentations. Loreto College

The conference concluded with a formal vote of thanks and the presentation of awards recognising the best paper and poster presentations. The closing ceremony celebrated the contributions of participants while reaffirming the importance of continued research and dialogue in mental health.

By bringing together practitioners, scholars, and students on a common platform, Situated Minds 2026 successfully strengthened the connection between theory, research, and practice. The conference underscored the growing importance of culturally responsive, ethically grounded, and community-centred approaches to mental health care, while fostering meaningful conversations on the future of psychological practice in an increasingly diverse and interconnected world.