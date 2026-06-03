JNTUH Results 2026 Declared for UG and PG Courses; Revaluation Window Open

Summary Students can now access their scorecards through the university’s official results portal The latest result declaration covers programmes including BTech, MBA, BPharmacy, MTech, MPharmacy, MCA, and PhD coursework

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) has announced the results for several undergraduate and postgraduate examinations held in April 2026. Students can now access their scorecards through the university’s official results portal.

The latest result declaration covers programmes including BTech, MBA, BPharmacy, MTech, MPharmacy, MCA, and PhD coursework. Both regular and supplementary examinations held in April 2026 are included in this release.

According to JNTUH, students can check their results by entering their hall ticket number on the official portal. Along with the results, the university has opened the process for revaluation and recounting applications, with deadlines varying by course.

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JNTUH Result 2026: Important Dates

BTech III-I Semester Supplementary, III-II Semester Regular/Supplementary, and Minor Exams: June 9, 2026

MTech, MCA, MPharmacy, PhD Coursework Exams: June 3, 2026

BPharmacy Exams: June 6, 2026

JNTUH Results 2026: Steps to Download

Students can follow these steps to view their results:

Visit the official JNTUH results portal: results.jntuh.ac.in Navigate to the “View Results” section on the homepage. Select the appropriate result server. Choose the relevant examination from the list. Enter the required credentials, including the hall ticket number. View and download the scorecard. Save a copy for future reference.

The university has advised students to download and retain their results and apply for revaluation or recounting within the prescribed deadlines if required.