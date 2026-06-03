NBEMS Releases NEET MDS 2026 Cut-off and Toppers List; Check Scorecard Availability Here

Summary Candidates can download the result PDF, which includes the merit list and category-wise cut-off scores, from the official website natboard.edu.in The board has confirmed that individual scorecards will be available for download on June 10, 2026

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the NEET MDS 2026 result. Candidates can download the result PDF, which includes the merit list and category-wise cut-off scores, from the official website natboard.edu.in.

The board has confirmed that individual scorecards will be available for download on June 10, 2026. The result announcement also includes the list of toppers for this year’s examination.

NEET MDS Cut Off 2026

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NBEMS has released the category-wise cut-off percentiles and scores as follows:

EWS: 50th Percentile, 308

OBC: 40th Percentile, 271

SC/ST: 40th Percentile, 271

PwD (General): 45th Percentile, 289

Candidates who meet the cut-off criteria will be eligible for the counselling process for admission to MDS programmes across India.

NEET MDS Result 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official NBEMS website: natboard.edu.in. Navigate to the NEET MDS 2026 result section. Click the PDF link to view the merit list. Search for your roll number. Download and save the result for future reference.

NBEMS has advised candidates to keep monitoring the official portal for updates regarding scorecard downloads, counselling schedules, and admission procedures.